As children return to school for the beginning of the new term, a Nigerian man has showcased his beautiful children in their school uniforms

The man took to Facebook to share the photos of the children who he said are starting off in a new school in Abuja

Fidelis Ozuwala however said the cost of fees in some of the schools in Abuja can comfortably purchase a piece of land

It's the back to school season after the Christmas and New Year festivities. After the celebrations comes January when parents pay bills. One of the most important bills paid in this period is school fees.

A Nigerian parent who just paid these fees has said the cost in some schools in the Federal Capital Territory can purchase a piece of land. The man said this on Facebook where he showcased the pictures of his beautiful kids as they prepare to resume school for the second term.

Mr Fidelis Ozuawala and his adorable kids. Photo credit: Fidelis Ozuawala

Source: Facebook

Sharing the beautiful photos, Mr Fidelis Ozuawala said on Facebook:

"Omo.. I see Abuja school fees, I see land money. Chief it’s time to buckle up and hustle oo."

Noise will reduce at home

The man also celebrated the fact that as the kids return to school, he will have some peace at home, at least for the time they will be in class. He said:

"Noise will definitely reduce now. While I hope they make new friends real quick and find a reason to like this new school, I will also miss them for the shortest while they’d be in school, because No drama, no fights, no one will come complaining or arguing. They’d be in school studying and making dada proud. Atleast also making their day busy so they can sleep well at night. How much special can this ever get?

Many comments on the post congratulated the man for his beautiful kids. Samuel Akpan wrote:

"Even while reading those lines I could feel the joy of fatherhood not withstanding the cost. You've got beautiful kids/family."

Another comment by Collins Agbonghama goes this way:

"See fine children. You are doing well boss. God continue to provide for you so you can take even better care of them."

Source: Legit.ng