A beautiful lady is currently trending online due to the sweet sound she produces when she touches the Yoruba talking drum

The lady was seen in a viral video playing the traditional music item in a Celestial Church, wowing the congregation

Nigerians on social media seem to agree that there is a lot of talent in the Celestial church after seeing the adorable video

A talented drummer was recently sported doing magic with the Yoruba talking drum in a Celestial Church. The beautiful lady was seen playing the drum in a very unique way.

In the video, @bukolastandard hung the drum effortlessly on her neck and tapped it in quick successions, producing sensational sound.

Bukola the skilled drumer. Photo credit: @bukolastandard

Source: Instagram

Her incredible skills on the musical instrument attracted huge praises online. Many people who saw the video agreed that there are so many talents in the church.

Celestial Church and talent na 5 and 6

Tunde Ednut who also shared the adorable video on Instagram said:

"Funny enough, there are so many talents that has emerged from the Celestial Church. This skill right here is not easy and you can’t really see alot of women playing this. Shout out to the great talent."

@obaksolo agreed:

"Cele and Talent na 5&6. Like this if you be Celestial Church of Christ Member."

@official_wendy__ said:

"A babe and more, I like to see young girls working In the vineyard of God…Bravo."

Little boy who loves music receives gift of a drum set from his teacher

Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy who is in love with music received the gift of a drum set from his teacher.

The boy named Alijah Lockhart was seen in a viral video using old buckets to practice his skills because he lacked a drum. According to the story, his drum got burnt in a devastating house fire.

Since then, he used an old paint bucket to play. But luck came his way when his very kind teacher identified as Stacy Caldwell decided to bless his life with the drum set.

The boy could not contain his happiness the moment he received the drum as he went ahead to mount and play the musical instrument.

Source: Legit.ng