A white man who visited Nigeria told people in church how tasty the country's jollof rice is to the tongue

Speaking in front of an animated congregation, the man said people need to visit Nigeria and experience the food

Many Instagram users who reacted to the video said the clip should put an end to the Nigerian vs Ghanaian jollof rice battle

A short video of a white pastor narrating his experience about visiting Nigeria and eating the country's jollof rice has gone viral.

Shared by a renowned journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, on her Instagram page, the man told church members that people need to visit Nigeria and taste the meal. He said he does not want to leave for America anymore.

The white man said that there is anointing in the jollof rice. Photo source: @kadariaahmed

Source: Instagram

There is anointing in Nigerian jollof rice

As he used flowery words to describe the meal on the altar, the church members screamed loudly as if he was preaching.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He used surprised markers such as "Jesus!" and "Wow!" to show just how amazing the food is. The man must have had the best meal of his life.

The clergyman added that the food has some anointing.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has thousands of likes. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

ugomaebilah said:

"Correct … He did NOT lie! He didn’t say Ghana ooo. I hope people will listen to this great man of God and stop making us do those weird jollof rice 'battles'.

imhonikhe82 said:

"Why are we like this? Una don still spoil this one."

hindatu__ said:

"I trust our Nigerian mothers. I'm a Nigerian and I cant have enough of it."

teeejayiam said:

"Haha ha with some salad by the side."

woleprime said:

"Naija…. We are just too blessed to make something more beautiful than the owner."

Caterer caught trying to escape with rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video showed the moment people surrounded a big cooler of rice at a party held in Port Harcourt.

In the clip shared on Instagram, a man filming the incident said that the caterer wanted to escape with the food but she was caught.

People gathered around the cooler with rapt attention as a man bent over the food scooping it out into another container in large quantities.

Source: Legit.ng