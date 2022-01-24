A viral video has shown a white man dancing passionately to talking drums as he wowed his audience

A masquerade present taught him some moves which he was quickly able to master, an act that got him more praises

Many Instagram users who reacted to the clip said that the man must have been an African in a "previous life"

A video showing a white man dancing to an African drum in a hall with masquerades has stirred massive reactions online.

During a part of the video, the masquerade took his hand and showed him a few dance steps. The white man proved to be a fast learner.

Whenever the masquerade shows him the moves, he executes the moves effortlessly. People were really amazed at the old man's flexibility.

He danced to the traditional African drum for more than one minute before he got tired and went back to his seat.

When the video was reshared by Tunde Ednut, it gathered thousands of reactions. Below are some of them:

merryts_cakes said:

"He even do am pass the masquerade."

omareine said:

"Music is the food for the soul."

itskaylakiki said:

"You Dey feel am. Na so."

jayywealth said:

"Embrace your culture and you will see how colourful, unique, beautiful It is to attract foreigner to love it. He did well."

officialdequez said:

"Baba Go Don Taste Our Nigerian Guinness sef."

symply_amiyyah said:

"Some of these folks are genuinely curious about our culture and ethics. So funny how we neglect them and try so hard to adopt what’s not ours."

