A video has gone viral of a man trudging through knee-deep snow to visit his local fast food joint only to discover that it is closed

In the 36-second video shared by @6ixbuzztv the man can be seen battling to make his way through the snow and sinking to his knees in disappointment before leaving

People had a good laugh at the video and joked that the fast food chain should give the man a free meal when they re-open their doors

A video of a heavily-clothed man walking through the snow to get his favourite junk food has gone viral.

A man was left wholly disappointed when he visited his local fast-food joint in the snow and discovered it was closed.

A man was left disappointed after he discovered his favourite food outlet was closed. Image: @6ixbuzztv/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

He walked through snow

The 36-second video was posted by @6ixbuzztv and shows the man wearing his warmest winter threads trudging through the snow and sinking to his knees when he discovers the food outlet is closed.

@6ixbuzztv captioned the snap:

“WATCH: Man, travels to his favourite Jamaican food spot during the snowstorm just to find out it’s closed.”

Interesting reactions

Twitter users had a lot to say.

@sunmifansite said:

“man legit dropped to his knees outside the Jamaican food stop.”

@ParkerMcCollum wrote:

“If the snow is that nice still at the entrance, you know it’s closed.”

@userbfIy said:

“That being said they def go to give him a free meal when sh*t reopens because da*n. no way he loves their food so much he walked out there.”

@caveofbeauty said:

“I get it. I 100% get it.”

@TEXASTITTIE said:

“I didn’t think people genuinely fell to their knees in despair in real life like we are saying on Twitter I’m crying.”

@MODELIONS wrote:

“In my entire life I never had food so good that I fell to my knees when I’m not allowed to have it . Send the address.”

@Clarke13George added:

“Me when I go back to the fridge to see it’s contents haven’t changed since 3 minutes ago

@revrrlewis said:

“Why did he think the Jamaican spot would be open in a snowstorm.”

@Terrence_KS reacted:

“Me when I see a hellcat in front of her house.”

Oyinbo man praised Nigerian jollof rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a white pastor narrating his experience about visiting Nigeria and eating the country's jollof rice went viral.

Shared by a renowned journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, on her Instagram page, the man told church members that people need to visit Nigeria and taste the meal. He said he does not want to leave for America anymore.

As he used flowery words to describe the meal on the altar, the church members screamed loudly as if he was preaching.

Source: Legit.ng