A hip Asian family of four took to social media to show off some of their cool Amapiano dance moves

The fun and entertaining video was posted by Chad Jones (@chadjones957) on Tiktok and has over 110, 000 likes

Many internet users have praised the family on their skill and moves, with some even asking if they can be adopted

An Asian social media user posted a cool dance video of his family dancing to an Amapiano song and South Africans are impressed.

Chad Jones (@chadjones957) posted the vibey clip on TikTok recently and it has over 110, 000 likes.

A social media user shared a video of his family dancing to an amapiano track recently. Image: @chadjones957 / TikTok

Source: UGC

The family of four can be seen dancing along to the beat in a lovely fashion that left many people impressed.

Though the video started with a young man leading the pack, their dad stole the show and was adjudged the winner by many, owing to his cool moves.

People loved the family's display

Here are some comments from users showing the Jones family some love on their video:

Njabulohappinessr reacted:

“Love this family. Amazing dancers. You guys killed it.”

Atheema Classen said:

“Love this family.”

Thato Immaculate commented:

“You guys are the best.”

user3717715962760 wrote:

“I love how your dad always shines for me.”

YoursisterAtHeart replied:

“Dad takes the trophy.”

sharon111990 said:

“Dad is my favourite! What a lovely family.”

Shadow king reacted:

“Your dad understood the assignment.”

siphokuhle006 asked:

“bahlalaphi labantu (where are these guys from)?”

Sinemivuyo Mpulu replied:

“Your dad needs to take over your account.”

cindy TJ said:

“Tell your parents to adopt me please your fam is lit.”

Source: Legit.ng