Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has got fans talking after posting videos of him working out with a personal trainer

The music star was seen skipping, running, boxing and doing other exercises as he trained with an instructor

While some fans are anticipating Davido’s six-packs, others said this is how he started working out at the beginning of last year then stopped

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s New Year resolution for 2022 appears to be keeping fit going by his recent post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Davido shared a series of videos of him working out with a personal trainer.

Davido begins journey to get six-packs in 2022 as he works out with trainer. Photos: @davido

In the snaps, Davido was seen seriously sweating as he wiped his face with a white towel. In another post, the singer skipped several times with a jumping rope.

However, that was not all, Davido was also seen jogging around with his instructor and also did some breath control exercises and stretches after the hectic session.

See some videos from Davido’s work out below:

Fans’ reactions

It wasn’t long before many of Davido’s numerous fans started to talk about his new fitness journey. While many people applauded him and said his six-packs was loading, others did not take the singer seriously.

Read some of their comments below:

B.l.a.c.k_godd:

“Na so he do last year o.”

Obaksolo:

“Nice 1 This should be a Lifestyle.”

Popcorrnn._:

“Everyone new year, new me let’s wait and see.”

Ndi_sharon:

“David wey like food.”

Petermic_:

“Please There should be an ambulance beside ooo.... hmmm.”

Iamdeolaedge:

“He said the same thing 3 years ago 100 days target that year.”

Emmanuellaobazele:

“Obo Biko zukwanuike everybody must not have six packs. U can have round packs, so far u're happy.”

Nice one.

Make money and ignore - Davido reveals motto for 2022

Davido has noted that his watchword for the year 2022 is to make money and ignore.

The singer has been known to be one celebrity who loves to document his daily activities on social media and he no doubt enjoys the hype that comes from it.

However, the Risky crooner seems to want his year 2022 to be on a more lowkey note going by his recent post online.

