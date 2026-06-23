Billionaire Femi Otedola shared a photo with Aliko Dangote at Otedola's Monaco home on Sunday, June 21, 2026

Otedola described Dangote as 'Africa's greatest industrialist' and a '$200 billion man in the waiting' in the post

The public display of their longstanding friendship has drawn reactions from Nigerians online

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has shared a glimpse of his friendship with Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, posting a photo of the two together at his home in Monaco on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote have been friends for many years. Photo credit: @femiotedola, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

Otedola shared the image on his verified X account, @realFemiOtedola, tagging Dangote and writing:

"A beautiful day at home in Monaco with my bestie, Africa's greatest industrialist. $200 billion man in the waiting @AlikoDangote. Friendship remains one of the greatest investments."

The post quickly gained attention online, with many Nigerians reacting to the rare public showing of the two moguls together.

Otedola and Dangote's Longstanding Bond

The friendship between Otedola and Dangote is well-documented. The two have publicly supported each other's business ventures over the years.

In May 2025, Otedola notably visited the Dangote Refinery and shared his observations following a tour of the facility, describing it as a monument to Nigerian ambition.

Otedola also expressed admiration for Dangote's refinery shortly after it began operations, commending the project as a transformative step for Nigeria's energy sector.

Reports indicate that Otedola has shown interest in acquiring shares in the Dangote Refinery ahead of its anticipated IPO later in 2026.

Nigerians react to the Monaco photo

The post, [shared on X](https://x.com/realFemiOtedola/status/2068699554388599061), drew a wave of reactions from Nigerians, with many admiring the bond between the two billionaires.

User @Ossanaquest wrote: "Imagine Dangote as president and Femi Otedola as vice president instead of the combo we currently have in Aso Rock. Would Nigeria be like this today with them in charge?"

@mrkorgofficial offered a take on how the two complement each other: "Dangote does the manufacturing, Otedola takes care of the monies and finances. As long as Dangote, BUA etc remains on the Billionaires list, Otedola is."

@Clementdominic3 addressed Otedola directly: "Sir with all due respect how can one become like you and your friend, Africa's greatest industrialist? Thanks for your response."

@Parvenudprince offered a prayer for the legacy of both men: "I pray your children keep your dynasty when you leave the planet earth. May all you have invested and planted not be wasted in their era."

@Mbahdeyforyou simply commented: "Bestie 😂 Omo guide o."

Otedola's Monaco post adds to a growing public narrative around the two billionaires' camaraderie, one that continues to capture the imagination of Nigerians who see them as symbols of African business excellence.

Femi Otedola visited Aliko Dangote in Monaco. Photo credit: @realFemiOtedola

Source: Twitter

Otedola denies funding Dangote Refinery's establishment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Otedola denied claims that he funded the Dangote Refinery.

He clarified that his only involvement was expressing interest in the refinery’s planned public offer, not financing its construction.

Otedola also dismissed reports linking Tony Elumelu and Mike Adenuga to the project, calling the claims false and divisive.

Source: Legit.ng