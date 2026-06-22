The Guinness World Records has reacted to Lionel Messi's brace against Austria in Argentina's 2-0 victory against Austria in their Group J match at Dallas Stadium

The prestigious body highlighted four impressive records that the 38-year-old maestro has shattered after his historic brace

One of the records Messi broke was the Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player, as he now has 18

Guinness World Records has officially confirmed four historic World Cup records broken by Lionel Messi after his two goals against Austria on Monday, June 22, in their Group J match at Dallas Stadium secured Argentina's spot in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, 38, scored his 17th and 18th World Cup goals in the 38th and 95th minutes, respectively, extending his scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches dating back to Qatar 2022.

Argentine star Lionel Messi scored a brace against Austria to secure Argentina's spot in the Round of 32. Photo Credit: Florencia Tan Jun, PNG item

Source: Getty Images

GWR confirms 4 records Lionel Messi broke

After the match, Guinness World Records took to its verified X handle to highlight the records Messi shattered after his historic brace against Austria.

According to GWR, Messi now holds the records for the most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player (18), most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual (28), most matches won by a player at the FIFA World Cup (18) and the most minutes played in the FIFA World Cup (2,489 minutes).

"All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:

"Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player - 18.

"Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual - 28.

"Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 18.

"Most minutes played in the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 2,489.

"We are witnessing history," GWR tweeted.

Lionel Messi now has the record for the most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player. Photo Credit: Charlotte Wilson

Source: Twitter

See GWR's tweet below:

Messi: GWR's tweet gets football fans talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to GWR's tweet below:

@tulechez said:

"It looks like every time his leg touches the ball, it becomes a goal. He's doing well. Let that magic gets to Ronaldo's side, abeg."

@programleaf said:

"There should also be the record for breaking the record by Klose and breaking that record in a single game. What do you think?"

@NathanielOkwusa said:

"Messi is on his way to setting another record against Jordan. If he scores, he will become the first player to score in 7 consecutive World Cup games. Insane record."

@AyushmanDash77 said:

"Messi more than compensated for the missed penalty. What he has achieved today is unbelievable. He came into this world cup with nothing to lose. He has already achieved it all. It just feels like he is simply enjoying his game here."

Messi sets unwanted FIFA World Cup record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi had set an unwanted record at the FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 38th minute, calmly placing the ball into the bottom corner after Thiago Almada's dummy allowed Facundo Medina's pass to reach him inside the penalty area.

The Inter Miami star then struck deep into stoppage time to seal a thrilling victory at Dallas Stadium on Monday, June 22.

Source: Legit.ng