One can safely say that the first month of 2021 has started on a good note for many young Nigerians as they fulfilled their academic goals.

In recent times, Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate themselves as they convoked and bagged degrees in different fields.

The three graduates were massively celebrated online. Photo source: @feranmiolowo15, @Jummm_o, @sophiee_ob

Some of them made good classes of degrees with amazing CGPAs that wowed many and got them trending for days. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four individuals who graduated well.

1. Feranmi

The young Nigerian seized the Nigerian social media space with his success story. In 2015, he cleared his WAEC papers and had eight A's. Years after, he made a first class in engineering.

His Twitter posts got thousands of reactions. While an undergraduate, Feranmi got a total of nine scholarships. A US-government-backed organisation has offered to help him if he is interested in a postgraduate study in America.

2. Olajumoke Sorungbe

Just as Feranmi's story was trending, Olajumoke's own surfaced as she finished as the best graduating student in law faculty at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The lady shared a snapshot of the numbers of distinctions from other faculties to show that she was the only one who got the high mark in hers.

3. Lady recreate memories

A young lady went online and shared two photos taken many years apart. In the old photo, the lady attended her mother's ceremony as a kid.

In a recent photo, the lady graduated as her mother attended her ceremony. Many people wanted to know where other her siblings are.

4. Another recreated memories with mother

A young Nigerian who recently graduated shared a set of photos that showed the moment her mother posed with her mother when she probably was in primary school.

Two years after that memory, the mother stroke the same pose with her as she graduated from the university.

In an age when money reigns

These graduates have in their own ways made going to school trendy at a time when people think spending years in the classroom is a big waste of time and resources.

It was difficult for me

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Ominyi Ogbogo had an inspirational story to share. He found it very hard to go to school.

His educational journey was filled with thorns and difficulties. At a point, he attended only afternoon schools which were free. This was because his parents could not afford any other one.

Narrating his story on LinkedIn, Isaac said he used to go to the farm in the morning and then return in the afternoon to attend a free school in his home state of Benue.

Source: Legit.ng