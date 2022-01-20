A Nigerian lady amazed many when she shared a throwback photo of her as a kid attending her mother's convocation

In a recent photo, a recreation of the memory happened as the mother posed beside her daughter on the lady's graduation

Many Nigerians celebrated her as some pointed out the striking similarity between her gown and the one mother wore years ago

A young Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @sophiee_ib has gone online to share a throwback photo that brought back memories for her.

In the old photo, she was pictured among other kids as she posed with her mother on her convocation day. A new picture @sophiee_ob shared showed her mum attending hers as an adult.

The lady smiled brightly in the recently taken picture. Photo source: @sophiee_ob

Source: Twitter

We give God the glory

The recent snap has her at the same height as the parent. The graduate thanked God for the journey she has had over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Many Nigerians who reacted to her photos had so many things to say as some congratulated her.

See her post below:

As at the time of writing this report, her tweet has got over 12,000 likes with many comments. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@omaree_alsina said:

"Congrats."

@Tonializzy1 said:

"Oh Jesus. Faithful God."

@theeseyii said:

"things i love to see>>>>."

@OfficialFrank77 said:

"I love this pics, Congratulations."

@Oye_fran6ix said:

"I no wan talk before but... She no return the gown nii? Anyways, congratulations to you both."

@Ayomide said:

"I love this, Congratulations Mummy and daughter."

@Oluwatosyyn said:

"I love growth so much. In every aspect."

Another memory recreated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Osaretin Michael, going through his one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps programme (NYSC) in Akure shared lovely family photos with his mum.

To show how time has really gone by, Michael on his LinkedIn page posted a throwback photo of his mother when she was a corps member in 2000.

In the year 2000 snap, the woman was carrying Micheal who was a baby then on her legs. More than two decades after, the young man took a photo in his NYSC uniform with his mum beside him.

Source: Legit.ng