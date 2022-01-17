A Nigerian student who used to assist his mum to sell in the market and who found it very hard to go to school has graduated with first-class

Not only that, Isaac Ominyi Ogbogo has also got a fully-funded scholarship to study for his master's in the United States

Isaac shared his testimony recently after he landed in the United States where he is to study at the Sam Houston State University

Isaac Ominyi Ogbogo has an inspirational story to share. He found it very hard to go to school. His educational journey was filled with thorns and difficulties.

At a point, he attended only afternoon schools which were free. This was because his parents could not afford any other one.

Isaac Iminyi Ogbogo graduated with a first class. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Isaac Ominyi Ogbogo

Narrating his story on LinkedIn, Isaac said he used to go to the farm in the morning and then return in the afternoon to attend a free school in his home state of Benue. He wrote:

"When I was to start my secondary school, things were so challenging for my parents to the point that I had no other option but to attend afternoon school for my first two years (JSS 1-2). Then, I used to go to farm in my village in Benue State in the morning and run back home, sweating profusely when I attended UBE School (free education) in the afternoon. This routine continue until I left to complete my high school in another public school for the remaining four years."

Isaac to assist his mum in the market

Still going down memory lane on his grass to grace story, the first-class brain said he was helping his mother to sell in the market at some points in his journey. He stated:

"Some persons may be lucky in life to be born with a silver spoon, but if you are not one like me, then you should be intentional about your life's goal. Going back memory lane to my childhood, I was assisting my mum to sell in the market after school. I did not consider that as an excuse not to do well."

Isaac made it and got a scholarship

Definitely, being from a humble background and having a half-baked secondary education made university challenging for Isaac. To meet up, he said he had to go the extra mile, and against all odds, he made a first-class.

His story has changed as he is now in the United States under a fully-funded scholarship pursuing a master's degree.

