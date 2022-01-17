A delightful video of a dancing toddler is doing the rounds on social media and it the cutest thing ever

The little girl is seen dressed in Tsongo traditional attire as she dances to the popular song January by Sho Madjozi featuring DJ Mfundhisi

The tweet posted by online user Bahumisitswe Mokwape (@BahumisitsweM) has received nothing but love from Mzansi

An adorable girl has given Saffas a reason to smile this Monday morning after brightening the social media timelines with her amazing Tsonga dance moves.

A video of an adorable toddler doing a traditional Tsonga dance was posted on social media recently. Image: @BahumisitsweM / Twitter

Source: Twitter

She is cute

The video was posted by Bahumisitswe Mokwape (@BahumisitsweM) on Twitter and sees the vibrant toddler dressed in the xibelani traditional skirt as she dances to the song January by Sho Madjozi featuring DJ Mfundhisi.

The tweet was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“She's so cute bathong happy Monday bagolo.”

The video, which has over 5600 views, is not only super cute but also gives us all the proudly South African vibes. Here are some sweet comments from online users on the post:

@Khomojoe reacted:

"Proudly African."

@Boshluv responded:

"This just made my day, thank you."

@El_AviadorZS commented:

"She's so cute."

@DrPhomolo said:

"Happy Monday to you too babe Bahumi."

Kid shows off happy feet dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a popular Nigerian kid model and dancer, Oluwadarasimi Oluwaseun, showed off her moves to Naira Marley's Mafo song.

In a video reposted by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the kid amazed many with the way she was able to pull the trending happy feet dance.

What got her so much attention was the relative ease she showed off the happy feet moves as if they are easy.

Baby dances to Bad Boy Timz's new song

In similar news, a baby danced energetically to Bad Boy Timz's new song, Move. What amazed people most was the relative ease she infused into the performance.

While dancing in front of a big TV screen at home, the girl showed off her dance moves in a way that bordered between demonstration and dance.

Source: Legit.ng