Media personality Tosin Ajibade aka Olorisupergal has taken to social media to share a photo from her wedding ceremony

The influencer shared a photo of herself dressed in a rich blue traditional attire during the quiet wedding ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Tosin as Nigerians send her their best wishes as well as complement her beautiful photo

Popular influencer Tosin Ajibade, fondly called Olorisupergal has tied the knot with the love of her life in a quiet ceremony recently.

Olori took to her Twitter page with a photo of herself donned in a blue outfit and accessories from the Yoruba traditional marriage.

Olorisupergal shares photo from wedding ceremony Photo credit: @thetosinajibade

Source: Instagram

The influencer could not hide her excitement as she proclaimed that the day she got married was the best day of her life.

"Best day of my life."

Nigerians congratulate Olorisupergal

@ayanabijoux:

"Absolutely gorgeous you. Congratulations."

@BiyiThePlug:

"congrats Olori."

@GbemiOO:

"You look beautiful! Congratulations."

robin_hoood._:

"May expensive BREAKFAST never locate them."

goodtidingsjewelries_accessori:

"Hey, sergeant olori. Congratulations "

princ_essefe:

"Congratulations ma'am, God bless your home and also give you and your spouse the wisdom to run your home in Jesus name. Amen."

nebe_stella:

"Congratulations! Like the blue outfit."

danhausawa_dh:

"She deserves it. Hard working woman."

perry_poshe:

"Awww I am so happy."

Source: Legit.ng