Loyal fans of singer Reminisce have expressed excitement online as they anticipate a new album from the singer

Reminisce decided to wet the appetite of his followers after he shared a video showing some industry friends in his house

Some of the singer's followers, however, noted the names of the musicians they also want to see in the new album

Singer Reminisce recently got his fans and followers on Twitter talking after he shared a video on his timeline.

In the video, the singer was spotted in a beautiful sitting room as he sat on a yellow cane chair just behind his sofa.

Ycee soon walked in and the men greeted each other with smiles on their faces while Reminisce tried to capture his colleague's face on his phone.

Falz, Ycee, Peruzzi link up in Reminisce's house. Photos:@IamReminisce

While they were chatting, the phone panned towards the left and it revealed that singer Falz had been in the room before Ycee entered. Falz was spotted with a console as he seemed to have been busy playing a game.

Ycee later joined Falz on the sofa and the three men were spotted discussing something.

Not long after, Peruzzi joined the men in the sitting room and everyone was hailing one another.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react

@OmoBabaPastor44

"Baddo don dey already. Omox100."

@LahwhalP:

"Be like say KOB won drop EP o lol cause this squaaad laasan. Baba Afusa no want make anybody see draw o. Bella Shmurda, FalzDBadGuy, Zaheer. I’m looooosing kontrol. Peru wey dey para. Badoo sef dey o (Iwa ika Mode)."

@itz_A_Moyor:

"Be like Aga just cop this crib. Oja D murda dem."

@lammygatthis:

"The songs not out, but I've keep listening to this on and on. Omoooo, me gon love this shii like hell yeaaaaaaah!!!!"

@OmoBabaPastor44:

"Shey na Baba Hausa's new crib be this? Omo,this place bam o."

@no1pacesetter:

"Seriously whatever @IamReminisce is planning would surely get us glued to our sound system for days and we’ll never get tired of it."

