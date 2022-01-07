The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is founded with the aim of integrating youths into different communities in the country in hope of fostering unity.

While many may see it as an opportunity to get out of their known environments, there are some who have used the initiative to touch lives despite their paltry allowances.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four corps members who were able to touch lives during their service year.

1. Man gave cleaners money

A corps member in Nasarawa state put big smiles on the faces of the cleaners who always tidied up their rooms and gave them N10,000 each.

In the presence of other people, he gave them money that was more than what some of them earned as cleaners.

2. Lady renovated classroom

During her service in Kogi state, Iheoma Sunday pooled resources together and put them to good use by solving an eyesore in a school.

Before she rebuilt a block of classrooms, their roofs were tattered and everything inside was falling apart. Many people praised her.

3. Man donated e-library to NYSC

In a bid to increase access to information and digitize the storing of the same, a young man, Ahmad Abubakar, donated things like computers and servers to the service.

The DG of the NYSC was present to commission the beautiful project that will empower the agency to grow.

4. Mark renovated block of six toilets

On Thursday, January 6, Mark Oluwaseun captured the hearts of many when he revealed how he renovated some toilets in Adamawa.

He said that it is his Community Development Service project to increase hygiene and discourage open defecation.

Corpers asked soldier to marry him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a corps member took a brave step and proposed marriage to one of the soldiers in his camp in Kwara state.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man knelt and inserted a ring into her finger. After he did that, many people screamed.

Other corps members who were at the orientation camp jubilated in their NYSC uniform as the soldier covered her mouth in joy.

