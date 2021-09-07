A young corps member, Ahmad Abubakar, has used his compulsory one year service to enrich NYSC

The young Nigerian man donated a digital library to the service to allow easy access to materials

Abubakar who was appreciated by NYSC DG said that he took on the project as he saw that manual libraries are becoming ancient

A corps member with the name Ahmad Abubakar has made a big donation of a digital library to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as his personal Community Development Service (CDS) project.

According to the NYSC Facebook post, the corps member said that normal libraries are becoming a thing of old all over the world, and that is why the need for digital libraries is important.

Ahmad Abubakar has donated a digital library to NYSC. Photo source: National Youth Service Corps

Source: Facebook

Why I embarked on the project

The young man added that he decided to work on the project because he wants to help the service to enrich its resourcefulness to corps members and staff.

With the new project, access to NYSC materials will be digitalized and that will help easy access. The man stated that he was able to source funds in getting things like printers, book scanners, a server, among others.

Emulate his deed

The director-general of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, appreciated his gesture as he described the young man as an honest and dedicated corps member.

The DG, therefore, implored other members to follow in Abubakar’s footsteps and provide projects people will remember them by.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered tens of comments with over 1,000 likes.

Abel Benjamin said:

"Congratulations...this guy try fa. Small man with big God."

Isa Sani Wada said:

"Congrats Mr. Abubakar! He is my room mate. We are living with him here in Abuja. He is gentleman and nice person to interact with. NYSC will be proud of you sir."

Mustapha Mufeed Adeola Dallax said:

"The product of federal university of technology Minna always .. May God bless him. Mallam Abubakar as he fondly called during our stay in Bosso campus as an undergraduate."

