One month later, a medical student at BJ Medical College recalled surviving the Air India crash that killed 241 of the 242 people on board

He was injured when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into his campus shortly after takeoff

He opened up on his recovery process and the upcoming surgery he would undergo while preparing for exams

A medical student named Parmar, who was injured in the Air India plane crash, recalled his experience as he got set to undergo surgery.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A medical student named Parmar prepares for surgery after Air India plane crash injury. Photo: Hindustan Times, Sam Panthaky

Source: Getty Images

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

A month after the crash, Parmar recalled his painful experience in the crash and shared how it affected him

Medical student recalls Air India crash experience

Parmar had just stepped out of the hostel mess when the Air India plane crashed into the school.

He said:

"I was waiting for some of my friends to come out of the mess. I heard a deafening blast. In a matter of seconds, everything went black. My first thought was that it might be a bomb.”

In the chaos, Parmar suffered a fractured hand and bleeding wounds. His friends rushed him to the hospital on a two-wheeler.

He added:

"Now, even when I am in my native town of Palanpur and hear a plane, I freeze. That day taught me one thing: life is unpredictable, and you must live every moment fully."

One month after the crash, Parmar was preparing for exams with a healing arm and a changed outlook. Parmar was set to undergo a medical procedure for the fracture soon.

For students, faculty members, paramedics, and residents, the grief and trauma from the crash have not faded, even after a month.

At the hostel, survivors have begun returning to campus, leaning on each other and mental health counselling to cope with the void left by classmates who did not survive.

Student injured by Air India plane crash to undergo surgery, recalls bitter experience. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

On July 11, the Indian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released their premilary report about the investigation into the Air India plane crash.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

In a related story on Legit.ng, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng