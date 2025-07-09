Amid the devastation caused by flooding in Texas, USA, a mother has shared how her three daughters escaped

The mother and her husband were far away in France for their anniversary, while their daughters went camping

The three young girls were part of those who made it out alive in the flooding, which killed over 100 people

The devastating flooding in Texas killed scores of people, but a woman and her husband are glad to have their three children.

The woman's children went camping at Camp Mystic and were there when the tragedy occurred.

The three children were among those who survived the flooding at Camp Mystic, Texas. Photo credit: PEOPLE and Getty Images/RONALDO SCHEMIDT.

The woman, identified as Lisa Miller, was a former camper and a counsellor at the Camp Mystic.

Lisa was away in France with her husband for their wedding anniversary when they got information about the flooding.

Her three daughters were camping at Camp Mystic at the time of the devastating tragedy.

Lisa didn't think much of it when she got information about the disaster, but later, when she heard people were missing, she became worried.

She told PEOPLE:

“It wasn't until a friend texted and let me know that 2 girls from her youngest daughter's cabin were found down river that I realized something very catastrophic had occurred."

According to Lisa, one of her daughters was on “Senior Hill,” and her cabin just happened to be at the "highest point."

“They were totally isolated from the rest of the camp. Their impression was it was just a very bad storm they were weathering together — at the time, it was a bit more of an adventure, or a crazy camp memory, than anything tragic. They were taking pictures and had no idea what was happening below.”

Another of her daughters was taken shoulder-high out of danger by a counsellor.

Lisa said:

“Water began rising quickly, coming so close to the balcony that they could touch it, and the waves were lapping just beneath them against the balcony. The girls were scared, of course — I can't say enough about these heroic counselors who had them singing camp songs and praying to keep them calm until the water receded, which it finally did.

“I am still reeling. The layers of this loss are unfathomable — the absolute heartbreak of the loss of these little girls, and their families' sorrow, is of course paramount on all of our minds."

Lisa Miller and her husband reunited with their children after the flooding. Photo credit: PEOPLE and Getty Images/ RONALDO SCHEMIDT.

Man dies after being swept away by water during Texas flooding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the devastating floods that happened in Texas took the life of a man who was trying desperately to save his children.

The man, identified as John Burgess, was staying at the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County when the flooding happened.

He was swept away by the flood while still holding on to his two children, according to eyewitnesses.

An eyewitness said:

“My husband was in the water trying to ask them, please throw me your baby!’ The man was holding tight to his babies, and he just got swept away."

