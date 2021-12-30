The new year is just around the corner and a Nigerian man has decided to put smiles on the faces of hospital patients by helping them pay bills

The man identified as Tom Alims went around a hospital in Ogoja, Cross River state and distributed wads of cash to lucky patients

Alims disclosed that 10 patients benefited from the kind gesture, saying it will help them to buy medications and other upkeeps

A good samaritan identified as Tom Alims has distributed wads of cash to a hospital in Ogoja local government area of Cross River state. The man visited the popular TBL Hospital Ogoja where he handed cash donations to some lucky patients.

He said the money was to help the patients to offset medical bills and to also help with their upkeep while in the hospital. According to Alims, a total of 10 patients benefitted from the kind gesture.

Tom Alims gives cash to patients in a hospital. Credit: Tom Alims

Source: Original

In an interview, he told Legit.ng that the money came from kind donations from friends who are supporting his philanthropic movement. He said the friends who donated to his idea chose to remain unknown. He said:

"The donations I made this morning came from two persons from Bekwarra, a male and female who chose to be anonymous. It's just their own way of reaching out to the sick people this yuletide through me. One sent in N30,000 and the other N20,000. A total of N50,000 was shared to 10 patients at TBL Hospital, Moniaya, Ogoja, Cross River State, (N5,000 each) to support them for medications and upkeep."

