Nigerian billionaire, Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah, has earned the admiration of social media users following his surprise kind gesture to car washers in Enugu

The president of Chinmark Group stunned the men numbering 24 with thousands of naira to start up business of their choosing

According to the philanthropist and businessman, the gesture was aimed at ensuring the men don't spend all day washing cars

A Nigerian billionaire stunned car washers in Enugu as he splashed thousands of naira on them.

The Chairman of Chinmark Group Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah gathered the men - 24 in number - and gave them cash varying N200k, N250k and N300k to venture into other means of livelihood other than washing cars.

The billionaire said the gesture is geared at bettering their lives instead of washing cars all day Photo Credit: Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

Marksman, in a post on his verified Facebook page, stated that the exercise was targeted at ensuring talented and skillful men are taken off the street and empowered.

It is something he does every year

The businessman revealed that the practice of giving cash to car washers is not new and infact happens every year.

According to him, every year, he identifies 30 car washers in Nza street in Enugu and empowers them financially.

He also does follow up on them after the cash gift and improves those whose businesses needs assistance.

His gesture melted hearts on social media

Chioma Ogochukwu Anore remarked:

''The greatest development is human development. Once a human is developed, the human will develop another and the society will develop on its own. God's grace sir.''

Chukwunonye Harry said:

''An adage says it's better to be a king maker than to be a king. You've been making many kings; they will form a fortress around you to ensure you never run out of aid. God bless you sir.''

Ayogu Sopuruchukwu commented:

''God bless u sir.i have learnt from you that in giving we receive more.You have truly given back to the society in many ways and i pray your pocket will never go dry.Amen.''

Prince Kingsley thought:

''Thank you for all you do...I know you're a blessed man, but I pray the God of heaven will make you a Light in Cosmos that will radiat throughout nations...!Amen

''I love your labour of Love.''

