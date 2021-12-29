A white doctor, John Herzenberg, has gone online to show how he and his colleague corrected a Nigerian boy's bow legs

John revealed that the 11-year-old suffered from acute deformity and always had to crawl before he could walk

Many people went to his comment section to present their cases, asking if he could help their family members who have such a condition

A doctor, John Herzenberg, has perfected a medical wonder on a boy's bow legs. In a collaged photo shared on LinkedIn, the previous state of the legs could be seen.

Talking about the process, John said that he and his colleague operated on the 11-year-old Nigerian boy’s legs.

The man said that the boy could not walk before the operation. Photo source: John Herzenberg

Source: UGC

How he and his team did it

He called his condition severe, saying it is a "blount disease". John stated that the boy could not walk at all on his legs and had to crawl for mobility.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

To make his leg straight, they had to totally correct it by closing the wedge in between. After the surgery, some fixators were used to hold his legs in place.

The doctor said:

“This surgery will profoundly change his life.”

Can you help other people?

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 17,000 likes with more than 1,300 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

ONYEKA ANYANECHI said:

"My brother Inlaw had similar corrective surgery though as an adult. It was generally live changing as it improved his quality of life. Many thanks for using your professionalism for humanity."

Rabiu Yusuf said:

"My neighbor's daughter has a similar problem, how can they get to you and how much will it cost for the operation? From Nigeria."

Guysumu Johnson said:

"Dr. John Herzenberg, thanks for your service. A child life has changed because of your good will. I have a niece with similar condition or perhaps even worse about same age currently living in Liberia (West Africa).

Emmanuel Adewumi said:

"I had a similar operation, but I'm not sure it's with the same technology. POP was used to hold mine for three months. I'm glad there is an improvement in technology to cure this kind of diseases."

Man lost both legs, his parents rescued him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man, Jordan Thomas, lost both his legs when he went fishing at the age of 16 in Florida Keys, America. He soon survived that phase.

Thank God Jordan’s parents had the means to get him two prosthetics which cost them $24,000 (N9,865,440), an artificial aid that allowed him to go about his activities.

With the prosthetics, he was able to swim and play around like kids with their two legs. While Jordan was receiving treatment for his accident, he saw some other people who never had the means to get the life he got on a silver platter.

Source: Legit.ng