A 29-year-old lady, Nzambi Matee, has been praised online for how she is solving environmental issues by recycling wastes

With different techniques, the woman mixes plastic wastes with sand to produce very strong building bricks

In a clip, the lady showed that the bricks are strong and cannot be easily broken like the ones made from cement

A lady, Nzambi Matee, has gained massive social media attention with her skill in converting wastes into building blocks.

The woman’s initiative is helping Kenya deal with its enormous plastic wastes. In a CBS video interview reshared on Instagram, the 29-year-old material scientist revealed that she always gets excited whenever she sees wastes.

The 29-year-old lady has been praised online for her creativity. Photo source: YouTube/United Nations

How it is done

Showing off how she does everything, the lady held out smithereens of plastics in one of her hands, revealing that she mixes them with sand.

According to Matee, during the mixture, the plastics become the binder, holding the sand in place. The mixture is then fed into a machine that grinds everything to look like water-mixed cement, UN reports.

They are strong

The mixture is poured into moulding boxes and cast into small bricks (blocks). What makes her kind of bricks different from others is that they are hard to break.

Matee smashed it on the floor in the video to show that it can withstand pressure.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions it gathered when Kemi Fayehun reshared the video on Instagram:

raines_001 said:

"Price of cement about to go down in 5 - 8yrs time."

jasmine201207 said:

"Wow woman I bless God for you."

olamydes said:

"We need her contact oo."

godson_gram__melanin said:

"I hope the govt and BANKS especially, gives her a good incentive i.e loan, to enable her produce more of it."

ultra_pap said:

"This is highly commendable. Go Green. There is also a lady and my former university colleague in Ibadan, Nigeria who does amazing things with pure water sachets."

Another recycle genius

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Adejoke Lasisi, took to recycling nylon wastes and she is doing it really well with wonderful results.

In a LinkedIn post, the lady shared beautiful bags, clothes, and shoes she made from recycled pure water nylon wastes.

She could be seen in one of the photos rocking a matching dress, necklace, sandals and bag; all products of pure water nylon waste conversions.

