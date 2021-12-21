A girl with a long skirt danced hard in a viral video that her audience could not stop staring in utter surprise

With Jaido P's Cram song playing in the clip, the kid showed all kinds of dance moves and even twerked

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said that they are not in such a happy mood yet because they are looking for Christmas money

A girl's dance moves to Jaido P's Cram song in a video shared by Yabaleft Online has wowed people online. The way she infused so much energy into her performance was creative.

With a very long skirt and head tie, the kid vibed to Cram in such a way that got her audience surprised.

Many people were wowed by the kid's moves in the video. Photo source: @yabaleftonline

Why is she happy?

At a point during her dance, she backed a section of her audience and twerked. When she went down, she placed both hands on her head in another style of dance.

Many people who reacted to the video said that they would really like to understand the girl's excitement.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has generated over 300 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Funny reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kemz_kemzy said:

"My mood patiently saving against January."

richiee_zoee said:

"I never buy Christmas clothes oh, make them carry the Christmas go front small."

_oleannderr1 said:

"This girl done chop better food, or them don promise am N3k after dancing."

flora_shaw12 said:

"Did she just twerk?"

concidelect said:

"It's the long skirt for me."

daniel.iwinosa said:

"I’m not in this mood. I day find money."

psalmuel_id said:

"Omo, small Alhaja don vex. Alfa will flog you o."

