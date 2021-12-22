A video of a lady showing off her newly-done braids has gone viral on social media, causing a buzz amongst social media users.

With Christmas just around the corner, everyone is gearing up for the festivities by shopping for the perfect ensemble or in this case, getting their hair done.

The video has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

The video which was shared by @krakshq saw a young lady showing off her new hairdo.

Interestingly, the blue, white and brown thick braids appeared to be very tight and painful to the carrier who moved her neck stiffly as she showed off the look.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The video has sparked comments from social media users.

Check them out below:

mayil_tomi:

"Sonic??"

mhiztiffany:

"Oh my Her edges."

tiwagram_:

"Hedgehog "

arabellaomor:

"Wetin do her front hair."

temibeybe:

"I can literally feel her pain."

alwaysflorrie_:

"Why the hair don be like harmattan representation like this?"

tt.ee.mm.ii:

"How did she even let it get that far?? She doesnt look okay at all!!"

mizkimoraprecious:

"No be me go use my money bring myself severe pain abeg. Make I weave my all back and wear wig."

callmeduch:

"She want to chill with the big boys."

bigarnold:

"You want bam ba ? Now you no fit drink water drop cup."

marvies_herself:

"Na this kin rubbish hair dey pain pass"

