A beautiful young fan in Asaba has publicly declared her love for Nigerian music superstar, Davido

In a video that emerged on social media, the female fan was in awe of Davido's handsome looks and heaped praises on him

Declaring that the celebrity lifestyle is good, the lady said she loved the singer and Nigerians have reacted to the cute video

A young lady in Asaba, Delta state has taken her love for music superstar, Davido to another level.

The lady who had her first encounter with the singer shared how excited she was about setting her eyes on Davido.

Female fan declares love for Wizkid. Credit: @davido

She shouted on top of her voice to reach out to the singer as he alighted his vehicle. When she finally got home, she shared her feelings for the music star. She wrote:

"Back to base I'm home now, Davido fine I love him, hes too fine celebrity life good o, see as I dey love OBO na waa o."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians praise Davido's good looks

Nigerians have reacted to the video of the lady appreciating Davido's handsomeness.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below

Symplychi_oma:

"I can’t lie to you if you’ve seen him live before it’s a valid feeling ! I legit felt like pocketing him and keeping him safe."

_Oluwadunsin_:

"Lmaoo yeah he is very handsome and clean."

Poshest_hope:

"Davido go reach everybody. Just calm down babe."

J_boy86:

"Seeing OBO has put her in a state of awe,and when she come see me,she will be in a state of crinkum crankum."

Ilerioluwaoluwasegun:

"Just say you want his money ...you wan tell me say you never see person fine pass him there."

Smilingonyinye:

"OBO dey enter your eyes? Close am!!"

Davido almost tumbles as fan grabs him during a performance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido recently performed at an Abuja concert and music lovers turned up in their numbers to watch him.

In a video that surfaced on social media, a fan manoeuvered his way to the stage and tried to grab the singer before a bouncer controlled the situation.

The video sparked different reactions from members of the online community, many of them trolled Abuja people.

