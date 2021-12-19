Grammy award winner Wizkid was again captured in a bizzare moment with a fan as he arrived Warri, Delta state for a show

Amid security around the talented singer, a stubborn fan managed to pull Wizkid's shirt and 'disappear' with his eye glasses

This incident comes after another recent situation where two excited fans dragged the singer's leg on stage during a concert in the city of Abuja

Starboy as he is fondly called, Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid is not new to bizarre moments with die-hard fans whenever he is spotted in public or at an event owing to his large fanbase and cult-like following.

While the buzz generated by a recent video capturing the moment two excited fans grabbed Wizkid's leg on stage at a concert in Abuja, another similar situation has been recorded in Warri, Delta.

Wizkid seemed to wear a stunned look after he lost his glasses Photo Credit: Joseph Okpako, Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipmilltv

Source: Getty Images

In the incident which reportedly happened as the singer arrived Warri for a show, Wizkid was mobbed by overexcited fans despite the combined private and military security present.

However one stubborn fan had a different mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the short video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram, a stubborn fan pulled the singer's shirt while the chaos ensued and made away with Wizkid's eye glasses before anyone could figure out what was going on.

The singer surprisingly smiled after noticing his eye glasses had changed hands.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@_minah_thrift opined:

"He kept it so cool and he’s still smiling Man of the moment."

@miiddee__ remarked:

"He was still smiling…Omo you people should not injure before he comes to Lagos oo I want to see my baby."

@badhabit4life stated:

"Warri people Na thief, dem for steal Wizkid join if him bouncer no dey Gallant bcos does Warri boys and picking pocket nah 5/6"

@kingberrykarter thought:

"Who else saw how he smiled and shook his head??? This guy is just too sweet…he knows the kind of persons his country is made of, these kind things no fit provoke am again…FC for life"

@blessing_cruz_nba said:

"Once you inter inside Warri something must lost even wizkid confirm am."

Wizkid collects fan's phone to record self during performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid had collected a fan's phone during an event to record himself during a performance.

The superstar was performing a track off his Made in Lagos (MIL) album and he took a moment to indulge one of those in attendance.

He requested the phone of a fan who was trying to capture every moment of his performance. Wizkid then proceeded to instruct the DJ to turn the music down and he also urged members of the audience to keep their voices down.

This was followed by the music star recording himself on the fan’s phone and giving a shout out to everyone watching.

Wizkid’s actions sent members of the audience wild with excitement as they couldn’t stop cheering.

Source: Legit Nigeria