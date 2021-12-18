Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, performed at the Livespot Festival in Lagos on December 17

Among the many highlights from her performance include the moment she payed tributes to several Nigerian stars that passed away

A video that has since surfaced on social media captures the moment Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham was moved by the performance

Tiwa Savage wowed guests in attendance at the Livespot Festival in Lagos which took place on Friday, December 17.

The singer paid tribute to some stars who passed away. Photo credit: Bright Daniels

Source: Original

During the energetic performance, the mother of one took out a moment to honour stars who had passed away, with a beautiful song.

In the video, Tiwa is seen performing a Halleluyia song while a choir backs her up in the background.

In the slide show behind them, photos of Sylvester Oromoni, Sound Sultan, Baba Suwe, Obama DMW, Virgil Abboh among others are displayed on screen.

Watch clip below:

The performance was so touching that it got Toyin Abraham in tears. A trending clip online shows the moment the Nollywood actress cleaning tears as the singer celebrated their memories.

Watch the clip below:

