The year 2021 is gradually winding down and it has been memorable in the education sector. Many schools had their convocation and we saw many students coming out with very impressive academic performance deserving commendation.

What made these stories interesting is that these students overcame one challenge or the other to get to the top.

With less than 15 days to go, Legit.ng has compiled a list of those students who warmed our hearts with their stories of hard work and success amidst overwhelming challenges.

1. Otoko Steven Edwards: Rivers State University, Port Harcourt

This interesting story of uncommon perseverance and never say never begins with Otoko Steven Edwards who bagged a first-class degree in Pure and Applied Mathematics from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Year in Review: Otoko Steven Edwards made history in RSU, becoming the first person to make a first-class in Math. Credit: Otoko Steven Edwards.

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Edwards made a perfect CGPA of 5.0 and shattered a 41-year-old record in the university. His impressive feat was record-breaking because since the Department of Mathematics was established in the university in 1980, no one has made a first-class in it.

2. Lateef Adeleke: Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo Sstate

The second first-class graduate worthy of mention is Lateef Adeleke who lost his first university admission due to poverty. Lateef first got a university admission in 2014 but lost it because his father could not afford to sponsor him.

Lateef refused to give up on his desire to further his education. He used the one year to acquire a tailoring skill but never took his eyes off a university education. He wrote JAMB again and was then admitted to study Linguistics at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, Ondo state. In 2021, he bagged a first-class!

Year in Review: Lateef Adeleke grabbed a first-class against all odds. Credit: Lateef Adeleke

Source: Original

3. Timilehin Precious Abayomi: Federal University of Technology, Akure

Another touching story that deserves a mention in this list is that of Timilehin P. Abayomi. After spending 5 years at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timilehin was kicked out of the school. Although he did not mention the reason for his misfortune, the young man said the ugly occurrence threw his family into sadness.

Timilhin refused to give up. In 2015, he started from scratch. He applied to the Federal University of Technology, Akure and was accepted. He has now graduated with a first-class degree. He said he was a failure who refused to give up.

Timilehin Abayomi who bagged a first-class against all odds. Credit: Timilehin P Abayomi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

4 & 5. Twin sisters Juliet and Kehinde Oluyale: Federal University of Technology, Akure

To complete our list of five are twin sisters Juliet and Kehinde Oluyale who took the internet by storm with the incredible story of how both of them bagged a first degree from the same university. They both finished at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

While Juliet Oluyale finished with a CGPA of 4.89, her sister finished with 4.82. In a LinkedIn post, Juliet wrote:

"In retrospect, I remembered how I was totally away from school for more than two months. Myself, my parents, doctors and colleagues were all so scared and worried. I cried on several occasions that God should heal me so I can return to school. I never gave up hope, I was determined. I eventually returned to school to do marathon reading, submitted all assignments, did some make-up test and wrote the exam for that semester. It was the most challenging period of my life."

Twin sisters Juliet and Kehinde both bag first-class degrees. Credit: Juliet Oluyale: LinkedIn

Source: UGC

5 Nigerians who bagged degrees and became successful abroad

Legit.ng had previously reviewed another group of 5 Nigerians who got good degrees abroad and shared their success stories.

These Nigerians travelled out of the country and bagged good degrees and were celebrated for their success.

The review included Oghenerukevwe Odjugo, Yusuf Onayemi, Ifeanyi Obi, Modupe Osunkoya, and Bonuola.

These Nigerians currently work abroad and their success has equally inspired others to equally try their luck.

Source: Legit