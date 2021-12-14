It is said that records are meant to be broken and some Nigerian students have rewritten their respective institutions' history books like it was nothing.

These bright scholars usually do not enter university with shattering records in mind but end up achieving some quite remarkably.

In this report, Legit.ng spotlights 4 Nigerian graduates who did themselves proud by shattering academic records that many considered impossible.

1. Fetimi Balogun Bebetebe

Fetimi Balogun Bebetebe broke a 55-year-old record at the University of Cebu, Philippines.

The young man whose marine engineering academic pursuit was sponsored by the federal government under the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) bagged the highest distinction in the foreign school.

2. Otoko Steven Edwards

Otoko Steven Edwards made his mark at Rivers State University by finishing with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

The young man bagged a first-class in the department of mathematics, breaking a 41-year-old record that had existed in the institution's history.

He had switched from mechanical engineering to mathematics after discovering his love for figures supersedes that of engines.

3. Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem

At Imo State University, Owerri, Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem made history with the first-ever first-class result the department of industrial physics had ever produced, shattering a 39-year-old record.

His feat inspired many people who pledged to offer him financial rewards but none of them came through with their promises more than 8 months down the line.

4. Ruqayyah Adelakin

It took a young lady, Ruqayyah Adelakin, to break a 19-year-old record that had existed at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

The lady who bagged a first-class in biochemistry said studying at the institution wasn't her initial plan but she accepted the admission just so she could start school.

Nigerian student rejected 63 times gets UK scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student rejected 63 times by foreign institutions had bagged a UK scholarship.

Celebrating the feat on his LinkedIn wall, the student said he was the 11th person nominated for the scholarship opportunity.

Chibuzo revealed that he had applied for 67 scholarships for three years but kept getting rejections.

Thanks to his determination and support system, the young man refused to be deterred despite 63 rejections until the final successful application.

In his words:

"I applied to over 67 scholarships for the past 3 years. Got rejected in 63, was in reserve list in 3 and finally nominated in one. Like my Daddy said, My One Yes was totally worth it. I will have to explain and give further details in subsequent posts..."

