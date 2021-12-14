2021 in Review: 4 Brilliant Nigerian Graduates who Broke University Records that Looked Impossible to Shatter
It is said that records are meant to be broken and some Nigerian students have rewritten their respective institutions' history books like it was nothing.
These bright scholars usually do not enter university with shattering records in mind but end up achieving some quite remarkably.
In this report, Legit.ng spotlights 4 Nigerian graduates who did themselves proud by shattering academic records that many considered impossible.
1. Fetimi Balogun Bebetebe
Fetimi Balogun Bebetebe broke a 55-year-old record at the University of Cebu, Philippines.
The young man whose marine engineering academic pursuit was sponsored by the federal government under the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) bagged the highest distinction in the foreign school.
2. Otoko Steven Edwards
Otoko Steven Edwards made his mark at Rivers State University by finishing with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.
The young man bagged a first-class in the department of mathematics, breaking a 41-year-old record that had existed in the institution's history.
He had switched from mechanical engineering to mathematics after discovering his love for figures supersedes that of engines.
3. Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem
At Imo State University, Owerri, Mbagwu Johnpaul Chiagoziem made history with the first-ever first-class result the department of industrial physics had ever produced, shattering a 39-year-old record.
His feat inspired many people who pledged to offer him financial rewards but none of them came through with their promises more than 8 months down the line.
4. Ruqayyah Adelakin
It took a young lady, Ruqayyah Adelakin, to break a 19-year-old record that had existed at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).
The lady who bagged a first-class in biochemistry said studying at the institution wasn't her initial plan but she accepted the admission just so she could start school.
