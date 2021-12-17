A South African woman who worked as a cleaner for 14 years has now graduated from the same institution she cleaned at

Sthembile Mngwengwe bagged a Degree in Social Sciences from the University of KwaZulu-Natal recently

Many social media users have praised her resilience, hard work, and pure determination that lead her to where she is today

A 40-year-old woman has wowed Mzansi with her educational journey. Sthembile Mngwengwe worked as a cleaner at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for a massive 14 years. She has now graduated from the same facility with a Degree in Social Sciences.

Her story was initially shared on social media by Kasi Economy. Inspired by her determination, Briefly News reshared her work to Facebook and received an outstanding response from inspired South Africans.

This stunning local lady bagged a degree from the university she worked for 14 years as a cleaner at. Image: @KasiEconomy

People showered Sthembile with praise and blessings

KaSamela Khayeleehle Nkosingphile said:

"Power to your resilience."

Paula Bambo Seleka wrote:

"We are led."

Prince Maposa commented:

"God raises those who are down to where everyone can see."

Alex Kihehere shared:

"Well done sweetheart, you're an inspiration to many out there."

Norah Mashudu Makatu added:

"This is a motivational story, big up to her!"

