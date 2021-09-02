Many Nigerians have travelled abroad, made the best use of the better opportunities they got and stayed there. There are young Nigerians who have succeeded in academia.

In recent times, some Nigerians were in the news for getting their postgraduate degrees in foreign countries and coming out with good grades.

Some of the Nigerians already have jobs in their foreign countries of residence. Photo source: LinkedIn/Obi, Odjugo, Yusuf, BBC News

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five different Nigerians who bagged degrees abroad and never returned. Some of them have jobs already.

1. Oghenerukevwe Odjugo

Odjugo got a first-class degree from Covenant University in 2019. The young lady proceeded to the UK and repeated the same feat in her master's degree programe in finance and investment.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the Nigerian lady revealed that she is now working in London.

2. Yusuf Onayemi

In 2020, the young man revealed that he was happy that he defended his master's degree well at Austin Peay University.

Yusuf stated that a job offer at Goldman Sachs was waiting for him and he would be resuming immediately.

3. Ifeanyi Obi

While in Nigeria, Ifeanyi struggled so much as an undergraduate and had to deal with many carryovers before he graduated.

Afterwards, he relocated to the US for his postgraduate degrees. The young man succeeded and he is now an associate professor of construction and technology in the foreign country.

4. Modupe Osunkoya

BBC reports that Modupe had to enrol for a PhD programme after fruitless efforts getting jobs and her visa was nearing its expiry date.

To ensure she stayed back in Belgium as there was no job yet for her in Nigeria, the lady enrolled for another degree.

5. Bonuola

Another lady who spoke with the same media but did not want her surname used revealed that when she got to Belgium, she had to start from scratch despite having a degree in economics.

After a degree in business, the lady proceeded for a masters in the bid to delay her stay in the country until she has permanent residence papers.

Canada citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the family of a Nigerian man, Tunji Johnson, got their citizenship in Canada.

Sharing the news on his LinkedIn page, the man said "Glory be to God." The man also shared a photo of his wife and daughter posing with their citizenship certificates against a backdrop of the Canadian flag.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate with him as some suggested that his family is in a better place.

