Cape Coast Technical University has successfully designed and produced Ghana's first solar tricycle

The invention was unveiled at a ceremony by the university on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The tricycle is noiseless although it has an engine with Wifi and other special features

Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has recently taken to its official to share the news of building Ghana's first solar tricycle.

The post sighted by Legit.ng shared that the invention was unveiled by the university on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The Central Regional minister, Hon. Justina M. Assan, and Mr. Frederick Ken. Appiah, a representative of the Energy Commission, were present at the event.

Invented solar tricycle

Source: Facebook

According to the post, the Solar Tricycle was designed and produced by the Engineering Design & Innovation Centre of CCTU with support from the Energy Commission of Ghana.

The tricycle is noiseless although it has an engine and it also has Wifi with some other features, Dr. Kwame Anane-Fenin, Director of the Centre shared.

Mr. Frederick Ken. Appiah, a representative of Energy Commission, Ghana shared that the commission is glad to have provided funds to support the innovation and entreated more industries to come onboard to support clean technologies.

The Central Regional minister also expressed how happy she is about an innovation like that emerging from the region and pledged her support to the management of the school.

Adjei Solomon said:

"Good innovation. Keep it up."

Emmanuel Afful said:

"Our school is progressing…. Good to hear."

Prynx Jetx said:

"It should have been moduled in a different way."

Nigerian man built car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier a young man, Ibitoye Olajide Micheal, singlehandedly made a sports car. The man said that he is from Orin Ekiti in Ekiti state. He had his secondary school education at the Polytechnic High School in Ibadan.

He said he would have wanted to study mechanical engineering at the Olabisi Onabajo University but he was denied admission on two different occasions.

When he started

When his admission finally came, he was given plant science instead. The young man said he started building the car during his final year.

With a strong passion for machines, he decided that his first car will be the one built with his hands. On speaking about his challenges as an engineer, he said:

“The first one is money, I couldn't get sponsors, the second is tools and the third is people perspective, what they say about the project but I didn't allow those things to weigh me down.”

