Three attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on officers conducting a stop-and-search operation along Taura–Ringim Road

Inspector Abdullahi Kawu was rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds, where a doctor confirmed him dead

The assailants fled with the deceased officer's AK-47 rifle, prompting an intensive security operation across surrounding bushes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jigawa State - Gunmen shot and killed a police inspector and made off with his AK-47 rifle after ambushing a checkpoint along Taura–Ringim Road in Jigawa State on Friday, 27 November 2026.

The attack took place at about 7:40 p.m., directly opposite Government Girls Science Secondary School in Taura, while police officers carried out stop-and-search operations at the location.

As reported by Vanguard, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, disclosed the incident in a statement released on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

How the attack unfolded

According to the statement, three attackers arrived on a motorcycle, emerging from a bush path reportedly connected to Garki town, and immediately opened fire on the officers.

Inspector Abdullahi Kawu was struck by gunshots and was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where a medical doctor later pronounced him dead.

After the shooting, the gunmen fled the scene, taking Kawu's AK-47 rifle with them.

Police response after Jigawa attack

The Jigawa State Police Command said it had since stepped up operations in the area, with officers searching surrounding bushes and nearby communities in an effort to locate the suspects and recover the stolen firearm.

The command condemned the killing and assured residents that it was working to bring those responsible to justice.

Commissioner of Police CP Tijjani Murtala reaffirmed the command's commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

He called on members of the public to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation without delay.

Recall that armed men attacked and killed a police inspector on guard duty at a commissioner's residence in Owerri, Imo State.

Gunmen kill Police officer riding to duty post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked and killed a police officer along the Kwi-Beco road in Plateau State on Thursday evening.

The officer was riding a motorcycle to his duty post in the Chit area of Heipang District when he was ambushed.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association condemned the killing and raised alarm over the safety of civilians in the area.

Source: Legit.ng