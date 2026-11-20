Social media personality Geh Geh hit back at influencer Enioluwa over comments labelling Nigerian youths as lazy

Geh Geh pointed to Enioluwa's association with Tinubu as a contradiction, questioning the basis of the lazy youth narrative

In an emotional moment, Geh Geh tied his frustration to his upbringing as the son of a headmaster who chose honesty over politics

Social media personality Geh Geh has taken a strong public stance against content creator and influencer Enioluwa, pushing back on what he described as the influencer's characterisation of Nigerian youths as lazy.

In a video shared on his X page on November 20, 2026, Geh Geh addressed Enioluwa directly, throwing in a jab at his appearance and urging followers to tag the influencer in the clip so he could see the response firsthand.

Geh Geh speaks on poverty and family struggles while responding to Enioluwa's comment about Nigerian youths. Photo: officialgehgeh/enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Geh Geh questions Enioluwa's association with Tinubu

At the heart of Geh Geh's frustration was what he saw as a glaring contradiction: how could Enioluwa brand him a lazy Nigerian while maintaining ties with President Tinubu?

He argued that being born poor in Nigeria already places young people at a structural disadvantage, making such labels deeply unfair.

Geh Geh went on to speak about his father, a man who turned down opportunities to get into politics when his peers were doing so, choosing instead to build a career as a headmaster and live with integrity.

Rather than being rewarded for that choice, Geh Geh said his family's financial hardship became a mark against him, leaving him open to being judged as unambitious or idle.

He closed his remarks with a line dripping in resignation, saying poverty, not laziness, was the real culprit behind his circumstances.

Geh Geh addresses Enioluwa's remarks about lazy Nigerians, shares how his upbringing affects him. Photo: officialgehgeh/enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

Accompanying the video, Geh Geh wrote:

"My advice to Enioluwa (who life favor go think say others lazy)", a caption that summed up his broader argument that privilege distorts how success and effort are perceived in Nigeria.

Watch Geh Geh speak in the X video below:

VDM and Opeyemi Famakin defend Enioluwa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan and food critic Opeyemi Famakin defended Enioluwa Adeoluwa following his public apology over his controversial remarks about Nigerian youths.

VeryDarkMan agreed with Enioluwa’s message about personal responsibility and consistent effort, but argued that apologising was unnecessary because he had not called young Nigerians lazy.

Famakin also questioned the need for the apology, suggesting that some critics wanted to pressure Enioluwa into backing down rather than genuinely seeking accountability.

Source: Legit.ng