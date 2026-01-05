The Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku in Delta State has confirmed the death of Rev. Fr Stephen Chukwuma, a Delta-based priest

The prominent priest was said to have died on New Year’s Eve after he reportedly slumped while delivering his homily

Confirming the sad news, the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku disclosed that the priest was called to glory on Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Asaba, Delta State - The Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Boji-Boji Agbor, in Ika South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State, Reverend Father Stephen Chukwuma, has slumped and died while delivering a homily.

As reported by on Sunday, January 4, by Vanguard, Fr. Chukwuma, aged 63, was said to have collapsed during his homily at the New Year’s Eve Mass and was later confirmed dead.

Until his sudden death, he served as the Regional Vicar of the Agbor Region in the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, The Sun noted.

The Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku has officially announced his passing and released details of his burial arrangements. The late priest hailed from Akumazi-Umuocha in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Catholic Church announces priest’s death

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications of the Diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Charles Uganwa, the Diocese said:

“With total resignation to the will of God, the Bishop, priests, religious and lay faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku announce the call to glory of Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Stephen Chukwuma, which took place on Wednesday, 31st December, 2025.

“Until his death, he was the Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Agbor, and Regional Vicar of the Agbor Region.”

Rev Fr Chukwuma's burial arrangements

According to the statement, burial arrangements are as follows:

Tuesday, January 27, 2026 — Vigil Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Agbor, by 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 — Funeral Mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Issele-Uku, by 10:00 a.m., followed immediately by interment at the Priests’ Cemetery, Issele-Uku.

The statement added:

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."

The photos of the deceased can be viewed below:

Catholic priest slumps, dies during service

In the same vein, tragedy struck in Cameroon when a priest identified as Reverend Father Jude slumped and died while preaching the Homily.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by the former chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu.

The man, who was putting on a face mask, paused momentarily and then slumped. Other church priests rushed to his aid, but he gave up the ghost.

Catholic priest slumps, dies while playing tennis

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Anthony Udogu slumped and died while playing lawn tennis at the premises of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Awka, Anambra state capital.

Father Udogu was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital; unfortunately, all efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

The deceased was the Parish Priest of St Francis of Assisi, Awka, and the Dean of Awka Deanery II.

