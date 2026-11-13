Tony Elumelu is set to deliver the keynote address at the WOC Justice Summit 2026, scheduled for November 19 in Abuja

The summit will feature eminent speakers on the role of lawyers in shaping justice, democracy and public trust over the next 50 years

President Tinubu will unveil a six-volume book series on landmark cases handled by Chief Wole Olanipekun at the event

Abuja, FCT - Tony Elumelu, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 WOC Justice Summit, organised by the law firm Wole Olanipekun & Co.

The firm confirmed in a statement that Elumelu's address is titled "The Rule of Law as a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth and Economic Transformation." The summit is scheduled to hold on November 19, 2026, at the Body of Benchers' Complex in Abuja.

Tony Elumelu, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 WOC Justice Summit in Abuja. Photo: @TonyOElumelu, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Elumelu holds the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR). He served as Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc and currently chairs Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Hotels Plc, with a designation as Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc. His business interests span financial services, power, energy, hospitality, technology and healthcare.

His address is expected to explore the connection between the justice system, the protection of economic rights, the growth of private enterprise and broader national development.

WOC Justice Summit 2026: Summit Theme and Programme

The summit's theme is "From Precedent to Possibility: The Lawyer's Role in Shaping the Next Fifty Years of Justice, Democracy and Public Trust." Speakers at the event will examine how the legal profession can protect commerce, deepen democratic institutions and advance the rule of law.

The event is expected to draw senior policymakers and decision-makers from across all arms of government at both the federal and state levels.

The summit will close with the unveiling of a six-volume book series titled "Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases," to be presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The collection brings together analyses and commentaries on landmark cases handled by Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, spanning the 50 years since his call to the Bar in 1976.

The WOC Justice Summit is an initiative of Wole Olanipekun & Co., conceived as a platform for generating ideas on improving justice delivery in Nigeria.

Tony Elumelu Shares Surprising Secret Behind His Success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elumelu said luck played a major role in shaping his success, adding that achievement is not always determined by talent, intelligence, or hard work alone.

He made the point during a conversation with Korty EO, reflecting on the mix of factors that influenced his rise in business and leadership.

Speaking with the host in the video posted on YouTube on June 21, Tony Elumelu explained that success is not always about being the smartest or strongest person in the room.

Source: Legit.ng