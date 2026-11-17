Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is set to officially commission a vocational training hub at Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre on Monday

The Hallelujah Challenge founder dedicated the modern two-storey facility to inmates at the Lagos prison

Followers and fans hailed the project as an example of 'functional Christianity ', making real impact

Gospel singer and Hallelujah Challenge founder Nathaniel Bassey has taken his faith beyond the prayer room, commissioning a brand-new vocational training hub inside the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre in Lagos.

The official commissioning and dedication of the facility will take place soon, as shared by the singer in a post on Monday, 16 November 2026.

Nathaniel Bassey speaks about the plan he has for prisoners with his Hallelujah Challenge program. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

The building, described as a modern two-storey white structure with a dark roof, stands within one of Nigeria's most well-known prisons as a resource centre for inmates.

Bassey shared news of the commissioning on his Instagram page, announcing the project under the full name "Hallelujah Challenge Vocational Training Hub, Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre."

The post on his Instagram page drew thousands of reactions from followers who praised the founder's initiative as a tangible expression of Christian values.

Hallelujah Challenge goes beyond music

Nathaniel Bassey shares his plan for people in Kirikri correctional centre and when it will take off. Photo credit@nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Best known for the Hallelujah Challenge, the annual overnight praise prayer event that has drawn millions of participants across the globe since its launch in 2017, Bassey has steadily expanded his ministry into social and community development work.

The commissioning of this facility will mark a significant step in that direction, bringing skills development to a population that is often overlooked.

The vocational hub is designed to equip inmates with practical skills that could support their reintegration into society after release. By situating the facility inside a correctional centre, the initiative directly engages a community in need of both rehabilitation and opportunity.

Here is the Instagram post made by the singer about his new project:

Fans react to the Kirikiri facility

The post generated widespread praise online, with many describing it as proof that the church can drive real change in society.

@doreenomosele wrote:

"The name! The place! The vision! The visioneeer! The God that calls! Thank you Lord! God bless you PN"

@adeyinkaalaseyori reacted:

"That's it fire, On a period "

@bukky_ojo commented:

"This is so so nice. All glory to God Almighty. Oranmonisefayati."

@equiah_papabi said:

"Like I always say HC is a good ground to sow a seed… Werdone to Pastor Nat and the entire team"

@seunbharbs shared:

"This is a testament that THE LORD REIGNS!"

@mercedona wrote:

"The body of Christ is doing exploits. Revival is coming to every door step."

@wale.adenuga added:

"God bless you and the team."

Nathaniel Bassey unveils Hallelujah Challenge House

Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey shared an emotional testimony with fans through his annual worship programme, Hallelujah Challenge.

The singer posted a video showcasing a massive structure he reportedly built from scratch to serve as the venue for the programme.

The revelation touched many fans, with several expressing amazement and gratitude to God for how far he has come. The video has since sparked emotional reactions, as many described the development as another testimony of God's faithfulness in his life.

Source: Legit.ng