Borno Governor Zulum visited the 24 Task Force Brigade in Dikwa LGA and met with the Brigade Commander

Zulum announced ₦50,000 for each soldier heading to Maiwa and Koshebe, communities hit by past Boko Haram attacks

The governor also stressed the need to secure the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway to revive trade and movement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has announced a ₦50,000 cash grant for every soldier scheduled for deployment to the frontline communities of Maiwa and Koshebe.

Governor Zulum described the move as part of a broader effort to reinforce security in some of the state's most vulnerable areas.

Zulum pledges ₦50,000 per soldier to secure communities scarred by Boko Haram attacks. Photo credit: Babagana Umara Zulum

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Zulum made the announcement on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of the 24 Task Force Brigade in Dikwa Local Government Area, where he met with the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Aminu Gumel.

The two communities have a painful history. In November 2020, Boko Haram launched a deadly attack on rice farmers in Koshebe, killing 100 farm labourers who had gone to work on their fields.

The attack was among the deadliest single incidents recorded against civilians in the region during that period.

Zulum pledges welfare and logistics support

Beyond the financial incentive, the governor also promised to provide continuous operational logistics to troops serving in the area.

He framed the welfare package as a signal of the state government's commitment to the men and women taking on the most dangerous assignments in Borno.

Zulum used the visit to raise concerns about the security situation along the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway, a road he described as central to commerce and daily life in the region.

"My visit is primarily aimed at exploring measures to strengthen security along the strategic economic corridor, which connects Maiduguri to several communities in eastern Borno and serves as a vital route for trade, transportation, and cross-border commercial activities," he said.

Highway security tied to economic recovery

The governor said the safety of that road is directly linked to whether displaced residents can return to normal life, noting that people must be able to travel without fear and trade without risk before any meaningful rebuilding of livelihoods can begin.

Dikwa LGA, where the brigade is based, sits in an area of Borno that has long been exposed to insurgent activity, with communities along the highway frequently targeted in the years since the Boko Haram conflict began.

Zulum calls for stronger security on the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway to restore trade and safe travel

Source: Original

Troops kill 16 ISWAP terrorists in Lake Chad strikes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Troops of Operation Hadin Kai carried out coordinated air and ground strikes on three suspected terrorist locations in the Tunbunma area of South Lake Chad.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of October 26, 2026, followed intelligence reports on the presence of key ISWAP leaders in the area.

A senior ISWAP figure identified as the Wali of Tunbunma was among those wounded during the strikes.

Source: Legit.ng