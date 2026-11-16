Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis shared a video on Instagram on November 15, 2026, announcing their baby's gender

The couple described their unborn child as a blessing who had already brought them joy even before his arrival

Celebrities including actress Iyabo Ojo and content creator Kiekie joined fans in congratulating the couple

Nigerian streamers and content creators Peller and Jarvis have officially shared with the world that they are expecting a baby boy, posting a heartfelt gender announcement video on Instagram on November 15, 2026.

In the post, the couple opened up about the long and emotional road that led to this moment, sharing that they spent considerable time praying and hoping before receiving the pregnancy news.

Nigerian streamers Peller and Jarvis share their excitement after discovering the gender of their unborn child. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The pair addressed their unborn child directly, expressing how deeply loved he already is.

In their words:

"For so long, we prayed, hoped and dreamed of this beautiful moment. ❤️🥹 Today, our hearts are filled with a kind of happiness words can never fully explain. God has blessed us with a precious gift, and we can't wait to hold you in our arms, kiss your little face and show you how much you are loved. My child, you may not know it yet, but you are already the reason behind so many smiles, tears of joy and endless prayers. Daddy and Mummy can't wait to begin this beautiful journey with you. 🥹❤️ Our little blessing, our answered prayer, our greatest joy. We love you already. ❤️ Thank You, Lord, for this precious gift. 🙏🥹 A little secret is waiting to be revealed… watch till the end! 👀🩷💙"

Peller and Jarvis share an emotional gender reveal video as they prepare to welcome their first child. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Celebrities flood Peller and Jarvis' comments with congratulations

The announcement drew warm reactions from fellow content creators and celebrities.

In the comments section, Peller confirmed the news with a simple but enthusiastic "Team Boy💙😬", while Jarvis matched his energy, writing "Team Boy all the way💃💃💃💃".

Actress Iyabo Ojo offered her congratulations, writing "Congratulations 🩵", and content creator and actress Kiekie also chimed in with "Congratulations 💕💕💕".

Watch Peller and Jarvis unveil their baby's gender in the Instagram video below:

Carter Efe and Peller lose streamer award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creators Carter Efe and Peller missed out on the Best International Streamer Award at the 2026 Streamer Awards after Indian streamer Ashswag emerged winner.

The duo had been nominated alongside other international creators following the unveiling of the shortlist in October.

Ashswag expressed excitement after receiving the award and thanked the audience for recognising his work.

Source: Legit.ng