Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, condemned President Tinubu over a reported surge in insecurity deaths across Nigeria in October 2026

A tracker by the Centre for Democracy and Development recorded 638 deaths from insecurity incidents in October , up sharply from 396 in September

The United Nations reported that nearly 64,000 Nigerians fled violence in the north for Niger since the start of 2026, with hundreds more crossing into Benin

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has demanded that President Bola Tinubu take personal responsibility for Nigeria's deteriorating security situation after data showed 638 Nigerians were killed in insecurity incidents in October 2026 alone, while tens of thousands more have abandoned their homes and crossed into neighbouring countries.

The statement was issued on November 12, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, and sent to Legit.ng on behalf of Atiku.

Atiku Abubakar criticises President Bola Tinubu's government Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

October security toll

The figures cited by Atiku draw from a Foundation for Investigative Journalism report referencing the Centre for Democracy and Development's October security tracker. According to the tracker, 638 people were killed in broader insecurity incidents during October, with the North-East accounting for 409 of those deaths. When all security incidents are tallied, the death count rises to 640 for the month, a significant jump from 396 recorded in September. Separately, the United Nations reported that nearly 64,000 people had fled violence in northern Nigeria and crossed into Niger since the beginning of 2026, with several hundred others seeking safety in Benin.

Atiku described the numbers as a direct indictment of the federal government's performance on security.

"These figures are a devastating indictment of the security situation in our country. Behind every number is a Nigerian whose life has been lost, a family in mourning or a community forced to abandon its home. Nigerians should not have to flee across our borders to find safety," he said.

Atiku's demands of Tinubu

The ADC candidate laid out specific expectations for the Tinubu administration, calling on the government to strengthen security in affected areas, support families that have been displaced, and cooperate with neighbouring countries and humanitarian organisations to assist those who have fled.

He also called for transparency, saying Nigerians deserve a clear account of what concrete steps are being taken to stop the killings and restore order.

Atiku said:

"A government that cannot protect its people has failed in its most basic duty. President Tinubu must stop offering excuses and take responsibility for this worsening crisis. Nigerians need safety now, not another promise."

The statement marks one of Atiku's sharpest public attacks on the Tinubu administration's handling of insecurity since he emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng