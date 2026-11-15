Bauchi Rally: Atiku Speaks on Cost of Living, Makes Promise to Nigerians
- Supporters lined the airport-to-lodge route in Bauchi to welcome Atiku Abubakar as his ADC presidential campaign reached the Northeast
- Atiku's campaign train made multiple stops between Bauchi and Azare, drawing large crowds in Soro, Kari, Darazo and Misau, the party said in a statement
- The former vice president paid courtesy visits to the Emir of Misau and the Emir of Katagum during the overnight journey to Azare
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Bauchi - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar received a large crowd of supporters in Bauchi on Saturday, November 14, 2026, as he launched the Northeast leg of his African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections, according to a statement by his campaign council.
Supporters packed the route from Bauchi's airport to the State Presidential Lodge to catch a glimpse of the former vice president's convoy, setting the tone for what his campaign described as a historic return to the region.
2027: Atiku Begins Early in Bauchi
Atiku started the day at 8:00 a.m. with stakeholder meetings before heading to a campaign rally at 11:00 a.m. that drew a large turnout. His Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said in a statement that Atiku thanked the people of Bauchi for their reception, adding that the welcome had strengthened his resolve to carry his message of affordable living and responsible leadership to every community across the country.
After the rally, the campaign team drove by road towards Azare, stopping in Soro, Kari, Darazo and Misau along the way. According to the statement, residents, young and old, turned out at each stop despite the late hour, lining roadsides to receive the convoy.
Atiku Visits Emirs of Misau and Katagum
During the journey, Atiku paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, where he thanked the royal council for their warm reception and words of encouragement. He also expressed appreciation to the people of Misau Emirate for coming out to receive his campaign team even though the convoy arrived after nightfall, and offered prayers for the Emir and the Emirate.
Atiku arrived in Azare at 10:30 p.m. and went on to visit the Emir of Katagum, rounding off a full day of engagements with traditional and community leaders across Bauchi state.
The campaign council said the team was scheduled to continue to Potiskum for a rally on November 16, 2026.
Atiku emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 elections following the party's primary. He has been on a nationwide campaign tour as he builds momentum ahead of the election.
2027: Atiku, Makinde Near Significant Deal
Meanwhile, representatives of Atiku and Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde have held a series of meetings, with sources from both camps saying the prospect of an alliance ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election is looking increasingly likely.
The talks between the two politicians are separate from wider opposition consultations aimed at producing a single presidential candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.
Source: Legit.ng
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