The federal government published four safety rules for Nigerians ahead of the N50,000 NERSI relief grant disbursement

Officials warned that fraudsters may pose as agents or officials to trick applicants out of money or personal details

The government said no payment, registration, or office visit is required to be selected for the grant

The federal government has issued four cautions Nigerians must keep in mind as the N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant begins to reach beneficiaries, warning that fraudsters are likely to exploit the programme.

The guidance, published on the NERSI official website, is aimed at protecting potential recipients from scammers who may impersonate programme officials or agents.

What the government wants Nigerians to know

The four rules the government outlined are:

No one will ever ask you to pay money to "release" your support Never share your PIN, OTP, or password with anyone, including a person claiming to be an agent or official All legitimate messages will only come from ALAT, MoMo, NairaGram, OPay, or Moniepoint — any other sender should be ignored You do not need to register, make any payment, or visit any office to be selected for the grant

N50,000 Relief: How to protect yourself

"The NERSI programme is entirely free", the government said, urging Nigerians to treat any request for payment or sensitive information as a red flag. The government added: "If something feels wrong, stop and call the help line before you do anything."

The warning reflects a pattern seen with previous federal cash transfer and relief programmes in Nigeria, where bad actors have set up fake portals, sent phishing messages, and posed as government representatives to defraud unsuspecting citizens before or during disbursement.

Nigerians who receive suspicious messages claiming to be from the NERSI programme are advised to cross-check the sender's identity against the five approved platforms listed above and to contact the official helpline immediately rather than acting on any instructions.

Source: Legit.ng