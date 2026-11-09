President Tinubu issued a condolence statement on Monday, mourning the death of former ACN Deputy National Secretary Chief Unanawao Eteyen Amba

Tinubu described Amba, known as Utrikang Oro, as a committed progressive who shaped party structures during the ACN's formative years

The President extended condolences to Amba's family, friends, and political associates in Oro

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Chief Unanawao Eteyen Amba, popularly referred to as Utrikang Oro, who served as Deputy National Secretary of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Tinubu paid tribute to Amba in a personally written condolence statement on Monday, November 9.describing the late politician as a committed progressive whose contributions to party building and Nigeria's democratic development would not be forgotten.

President Bola Tinubu mourns as former ACN deputy national secretary dies Photo Credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

The President recalled Amba's loyalty and dedication during the ACN's formative years, crediting him with playing a meaningful role in shaping the party's structures and advancing its political philosophy.

Tinubu recalls Amba's role in progressive politics

Tinubu himself was a central figure in the ACN before the party merged with other political groups in 2013 to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Drawing on that shared political history, the President acknowledged Amba's wisdom and counsel as important factors in consolidating the ACN's standing within Nigeria's democratic landscape.

He said the late politician's experience and commitment to progressive ideals helped steer the party through key periods of its development and left a lasting impression on those who worked alongside him.

Condolences to family and political associates

Tinubu extended his sympathies to Amba's family, friends, political associates, and the people of Oro, describing the loss as a significant one for all who shared in the work of building progressive politics in Nigeria.

He urged those mourning to draw strength from the values Amba upheld and the record of service he left behind. The President also prayed for the peaceful repose of Amba's soul and asked for divine comfort for those grieving his passing.

See the full statement from the presidency on X here:

APC faults online polls on 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

Source: Legit.ng