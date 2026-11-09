Odumodu has recounted how a man he accused of secretly filming him at home later took him to court over an alleged assault

The rapper said the disagreement began after the man allegedly recorded him without permission despite warnings from him and his bouncer

Odumodu disclosed that his lawyers advised him to settle the case out of court, but he refused, citing the example of late pop star Michael Jackson

Nigerian rapper Odumodu has shared details of a legal dispute involving a man he accused of recording him without permission, explaining why he refused to follow his lawyers' advice to settle the matter out of court.

The musician, whose real name is Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojakovo, narrated the experience while discussing how the disagreement escalated into a court case, reports PM News.

Odumodu discloses that his lawyers advised him to settle the matter outside court. Photos: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the incident began when the man allegedly gained access to his home through a mutual friend but started filming him without his consent.

Odumodu recounts confrontation with man who filmed him

The rapper claimed that the man continued recording despite warnings from him and his bouncer.

He further alleged that the disagreement continued at a party after the individual brought out his camera again.

Odumodu said he eventually confronted the man on stage. However, he claimed they later settled their differences, with the individual even dancing with him while continuing to record.

The rapper said he was therefore surprised when the man subsequently took him to court, accusing him of assault.

Why Odumodu rejected lawyers' advice

Speaking about the legal battle, the rapper disclosed that his lawyers advised him to settle the matter outside court.

However, he insisted that he would not agree to an out-of-court settlement because he believed he had done nothing wrong.

He compared his decision to the experience of late American pop icon Michael Jackson, whom he claimed settled a case despite maintaining his innocence.

“I told them I’m not going to settle. This is what happened to Michael Jackson. He settled when he did not do so,” Odumodu said.

Odumodu insists that he would not agree to an out-of-court settlement because he believes he has done nothing wrong. Photo: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid reacts to Odumodu, Blaqbonez feud

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid weighed in on the ongoing beef between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez after responding to Odumodublvck’s tweet asking him to release a song.

The Afrobeats star promised to drop the song while using the moment to urge both rappers to put their differences aside and end their quarrel.

Source: Legit.ng