The UK Home Office announced a new earned settlement model that replaces the near-automatic right to settle after five years

Under the new rules, the highest earners can apply for settled status in just three years, faster than the standard timeline

Doctors, nurses and teachers are among those who qualify for settlement after five years under the revised framework

The UK government has scrapped the near-automatic path to permanent residency for migrants after five years, replacing it with an "earned settlement" model where waiting times depend on a person's earnings and contribution to British society.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood set out the reforms before Parliament on November 2, 2026, describing settled status as a "significant privilege" that gives holders unrestricted access to the UK labour market, the National Health Service, and the welfare system.

Foreign workers in three occupations can secure UK permanent residence in five years. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz, Dirk Von Mallinckrodt

Source: Getty Images

UK permanent residency in 5 years: Who qualifies and when?

Under the new framework, the fastest route to settlement is reserved for the highest earners. Migrants earning above £50,271 (roughly ₦106.5 million at current exchange rates) can apply for permanent residency after just three years.

For those earning less, or working in certain public-facing roles, a five-year qualifying period applies.

The Home Office specifically identified three occupations eligible for settlement after five years:

1. Doctors.

2. Nurses.

3. Teachers.

Migrants who do not fall into the high-earner bracket or the named public service categories will face a longer wait, with the exact timeline tied to their overall contribution and conduct during their time in the country.

Why the UK is changing its settlement rules

The government said the existing system, which allowed most migrants to apply for indefinite leave to remain after five continuous years in the country, no longer reflected the value that settled status carries.

The reform is part of a broader overhaul of the UK's immigration policy, with officials arguing that permanent residency should reflect what a person has given to British society, not simply how long they have been present.

The changes signal a tougher stance on migration from the Labour government, with the Home Office framing the shift as a move towards a fairer and more selective approach to long-term residence in the UK.

UK permanent residency after 10 years: Those eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK named foreigners eligible for permanent residency after 10 years under the new settlement policy.

Migrants who do not meet the threshold for the five-year route — roughly one quarter of the total — will be offered a fresh five-year visa.

Only after completing that visa period will they become eligible to apply for settlement, effectively placing them on the 10-year track.

Source: Legit.ng