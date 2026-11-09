The Federal High Court announced its 2026 Christmas vacation period, with sittings set to resume in early January 2027

Chief Judge Justice John Terhemba Tsoho approved the vacation schedule, designating specific judges across four divisions to handle urgent matters

Vacation judges will only hear fundamental rights cases, vessel arrests, and other matters of urgent national importance during the break

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has announced that it will go on Christmas vacation from Monday, December 21, 2026, to Tuesday, January 5, 2027, with normal court sittings resuming on Wednesday, January 6, 2027.

The court's Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Christopher, cited Order 46, Rule 4(c) of the Federal High Court (Civil) Procedure Rules, 2019, as the basis for the directive.

Vacation judges will hear fundamental rights cases, urgent matters and others. Photo credit: Federal High Court

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, Christopher disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Chief Judge Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho approved the schedule and also identified specific divisions that will remain open to serve the public during the vacation window.

What Cases will Be heard during the vacation

According to Christopher, only designated judicial divisions will operate during the break, and their scope will be limited.

"It is important to note that, during the vacation period, the Vacation Judges shall entertain only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights, the arrest or release of vessels, and other matters of urgent national importance such as trial of pre-election cases," she said.

Designated vacation Judges by Division**

The judges assigned to handle matters during the vacation period are drawn from four judicial divisions:

For the Abuja Judicial Division, Hon. Justice I. E. Ekwo and Hon. Justice O. A. Egwuatu will preside.

The Lagos Judicial Division will be covered by Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko and Hon. Justice Ogazi F. Nkemakonam.

In Port Harcourt, Hon. Justice P. M. Ayua and Hon. Justice A. T. Mohammed will sit during the vacation period.

The Enugu Judicial Division will be handled by Hon. Justice F. O. G. Ogunbanjo and Hon. Justice M. T. Segun-Bello.

The Chief Judge used the occasion to extend early Christmas greetings to all judges and members of the court, wishing them a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Eight judges across Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu divisions will handle cases during the break.

Source: Original

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that tfederal high court in Abuja issued a subpoena ordering INEC chairman Joash Amupitan to appear in Omoyele Sowore's criminal trial.

The court specifically requested Tinubu's INEC Form CF001, including an affidavit on lost certificates, from both his 1999 and 2023 election bids.

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Source: Legit.ng