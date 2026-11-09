Sunday Oliseh Sends Message to Flamingos After Nigeria Beat Japan to Win U-17 World Cup
- Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh took to X to celebrate the Flamingos after their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign
- Oliseh revealed the moment from Nigeria's group stage that stood out most to him during the entire tournament
- The Flamingos became the first African nation ever to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after defeating Japan in the final
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Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has added his voice to the nationwide celebrations following Nigeria's Flamingos winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, describing the achievement as the highlight of his year.
Writing on his X account, Oliseh said he followed the team closely throughout the tournament and offered warm words for a squad that made history by becoming the first African side to lift the trophy.
Oliseh picks his favourite Flamingos match
The former Juventus midfielder revealed that Nigeria's group-stage encounter against defending champions North Korea was the standout moment of the entire campaign for him personally.
How Flamingos were welcomed in Nigeria after making history at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, video
"Congratulations Flamingos, i saw almost every game and the North Korea game was my favourite. You just made my year!
"These girls got pace, football intelligence, hunger to succeed, and a great team spirit.
"May God surprise you positively like you did us, Nigerians. Bravo sisters! The world applauds you," Oliseh wrote on X.
Oliseh further praised the youngsters for their pace, football intelligence, hunger, and collective spirit throughout the competition.
His tribute came on the back of a remarkable Nigerian run that began with adversity, a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland, before the team recovered with wins over Puerto Rico and North Korea to advance from their group.
Flamingos' road to the U-17 final
Nigeria carried their momentum into the knockout rounds, eliminating Mexico and Venezuela before a commanding 3-1 victory over Brazil secured their place in the final for the first time in the country's history.
In Saturday's final in Rabat, the Flamingos produced another resilient display against Japan.
Awawu Bashiru broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, and Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage shortly after half-time.
Japan reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito, raising hopes of a comeback, but the Nigerian side held their shape and composure to close out a 2-1 victory and claim the title.
A landmark for African women's football
The victory carries enormous significance beyond Nigeria's borders.
According to FIFA's official website, no African nation had previously won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, making the Flamingos' achievement a continental first and a turning point for women's youth football across Africa.
FIFA sends message to Flamingos after victory
Legit.ng previously reported about FIFA's reaction after Nigeria’s Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.
The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to lift the trophy, after Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku scored to secure a historic win.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng