Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh took to X to celebrate the Flamingos after their 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaign

Oliseh revealed the moment from Nigeria's group stage that stood out most to him during the entire tournament

The Flamingos became the first African nation ever to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after defeating Japan in the final

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has added his voice to the nationwide celebrations following Nigeria's Flamingos winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, describing the achievement as the highlight of his year.

Writing on his X account, Oliseh said he followed the team closely throughout the tournament and offered warm words for a squad that made history by becoming the first African side to lift the trophy.

Sunday Oliseh has commended Nigeria's Flamingos after their historic 2-1 final victory over Japan at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Photo by Judit Cartiel

Source: Getty Images

Oliseh picks his favourite Flamingos match

The former Juventus midfielder revealed that Nigeria's group-stage encounter against defending champions North Korea was the standout moment of the entire campaign for him personally.

"Congratulations Flamingos, i saw almost every game and the North Korea game was my favourite. You just made my year!

"These girls got pace, football intelligence, hunger to succeed, and a great team spirit.

"May God surprise you positively like you did us, Nigerians. Bravo sisters! The world applauds you," Oliseh wrote on X.

Oliseh further praised the youngsters for their pace, football intelligence, hunger, and collective spirit throughout the competition.

His tribute came on the back of a remarkable Nigerian run that began with adversity, a 2-1 opening defeat to Poland, before the team recovered with wins over Puerto Rico and North Korea to advance from their group.

Flamingos' road to the U-17 final

Nigeria carried their momentum into the knockout rounds, eliminating Mexico and Venezuela before a commanding 3-1 victory over Brazil secured their place in the final for the first time in the country's history.

In Saturday's final in Rabat, the Flamingos produced another resilient display against Japan.

Awawu Bashiru broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, and Oluebube Umejiaku doubled the advantage shortly after half-time.

Japan reduced the deficit through Fuki Ito, raising hopes of a comeback, but the Nigerian side held their shape and composure to close out a 2-1 victory and claim the title.

A landmark for African women's football

The victory carries enormous significance beyond Nigeria's borders.

According to FIFA's official website, no African nation had previously won the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, making the Flamingos' achievement a continental first and a turning point for women's youth football across Africa.

FIFA sends message to Flamingos after victory

Legit.ng previously reported about FIFA's reaction after Nigeria’s Flamingos beat Japan 2-1 to win the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The victory made Nigeria the first African nation to lift the trophy, after Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku scored to secure a historic win.

Source: Legit.ng