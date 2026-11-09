Mohbad’s Widow Wunmi Stuns at Priscilla Ojo’s New Store Launch, Sophia Momodu, Others React
- Wunmi Aloba turned heads at Priscilla Ojo's Palmpriy World store launch in Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 8, 2026
- The late singer Mohbad's widow rocked an outfit and handbag sourced directly from Priscilla's newly opened walk-in store
- Sophia Momodu and several other celebrities reacted after Wunmi shared photos from the star-studded event
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Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, made a memorable appearance at the grand launch of Priscilla Ojo's new retail store in Lagos, with her stylish look drawing significant attention.
Priscilla, daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, officially unveiled Palmpriy World, her new walk-in store located in the Chevron area of Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The event drew a crowd of entertainment heavyweights, including Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Toyosi Adesanya, and content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa.
Wunmi Aloba steals the show
Despite the star-studded guest list, it was Wunmi who captured the most attention. She arrived at the event dressed in an outfit paired with a handbag, both sourced from Priscilla's newly launched store, essentially wearing the brand she was there to celebrate.
Wunmi later posted photos from the occasion on social media, sparking reactions from fans and celebrities alike, including Sophia Momodu.
Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood star Funke Akindele's greeting with her colleague Toyosi Adesanya at Priscilla Ojo's new store launch sparked debate online.
Slide the post below to see Wunmi's pictures at Priscilla Ojo's new store:
Fan reactions to Wunmi Aloba's look
Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:
@temmiecakes_nmore wrote:
"Omowunmi mi....your look😢. I feel like hugging you right now Aburo mi😍. It's well with you ❤️... Pele OKOMI 💋"
@bislaw02 commented:
"My beautiful owo mama Liam ua looking beautiful 😍❤️🔥"
@mirellebeautyco said:
"My baby😍😍 you look sooo good"
@vc10viv reacted:
"Facecard on point 👉. Beauty on point 👉. Wetin remain 👌 na ? Ose baby 👶 😘"
@salifuubama9 wrote:
"When you slayed your Besty from heard to toe"
Wunmi reshares late Toluwanisings' old post
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, captured attention after she reposted a video late gospel singer Toluwanisings shared just weeks before he died.
Wunmi reposted the clip on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 27, as two separate burial disputes continue to grip both families.
Wunmi's repost arrived against the backdrop of a long-running and painful situation involving her own late husband.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng