Wunmi Aloba turned heads at Priscilla Ojo's Palmpriy World store launch in Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 8, 2026

The late singer Mohbad's widow rocked an outfit and handbag sourced directly from Priscilla's newly opened walk-in store

Sophia Momodu and several other celebrities reacted after Wunmi shared photos from the star-studded event

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, made a memorable appearance at the grand launch of Priscilla Ojo's new retail store in Lagos, with her stylish look drawing significant attention.

Priscilla, daughter of veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, officially unveiled Palmpriy World, her new walk-in store located in the Chevron area of Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The event drew a crowd of entertainment heavyweights, including Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Toyosi Adesanya, and content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Wunmi Aloba stole the spotlight at Priscilla Ojo’s Palmpriy World launch in Lekki. Credit: c33why/itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Wunmi Aloba steals the show

Despite the star-studded guest list, it was Wunmi who captured the most attention. She arrived at the event dressed in an outfit paired with a handbag, both sourced from Priscilla's newly launched store, essentially wearing the brand she was there to celebrate.

Wunmi later posted photos from the occasion on social media, sparking reactions from fans and celebrities alike, including Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood star Funke Akindele's greeting with her colleague Toyosi Adesanya at Priscilla Ojo's new store launch sparked debate online.

Mohbad’s widow Wunmi shows support for Priscilla Ojo as she launches a new store. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see Wunmi's pictures at Priscilla Ojo's new store:

Fan reactions to Wunmi Aloba's look

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@temmiecakes_nmore wrote:

"Omowunmi mi....your look😢. I feel like hugging you right now Aburo mi😍. It's well with you ❤️... Pele OKOMI 💋"

@bislaw02 commented:

"My beautiful owo mama Liam ua looking beautiful 😍❤️🔥"

@mirellebeautyco said:

"My baby😍😍 you look sooo good"

@vc10viv reacted:

"Facecard on point 👉. Beauty on point 👉. Wetin remain 👌 na ? Ose baby 👶 😘"

@salifuubama9 wrote:

"When you slayed your Besty from heard to toe"

Wunmi reshares late Toluwanisings' old post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, captured attention after she reposted a video late gospel singer Toluwanisings shared just weeks before he died.

Wunmi reposted the clip on her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 27, as two separate burial disputes continue to grip both families.

Wunmi's repost arrived against the backdrop of a long-running and painful situation involving her own late husband.

Source: Legit.ng