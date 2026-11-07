Canada introduces fresh requirements for companies employing foreign workers

Canada's government rolled out immediate changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program on November 6, 2026, affecting how employers can hire abroad

Early childhood educators joined the list of priority sectors that can bypass high-unemployment area restrictions under the updated rules

Additional reforms tied to provincial opt-in are set to take effect on March 1, 2027, reshaping access by community size and unemployment rate

Canada has introduced targeted changes to its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program, with new rules taking effect on November 6, 2026, and a second set of reforms scheduled for March 1, 2027, subject to provinces and territories opting in.

The announcement was made by Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, in Gatineau, Quebec.

Canada updates its hiring rules for employers seeking foreign workers. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

It follows ongoing concerns from employers in key sectors about workforce shortages in areas where qualified Canadian workers are not available.

Canada: What changed on November 6, 2026?

Two immediate changes came into force under the Low-Wage Stream of the programme:

1. Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications submitted from November 6, 2026 onwards will now be valid for up to two years, up from the previous one-year maximum.

2. Early childhood educators have been added to the list of priority sectors exempt from the rule that blocks LMIA applications in Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) with an unemployment rate of 6% or higher. The existing exempt sectors are healthcare, construction, and food processing.

Budget 2026 also set aside $151.5 million over five years to improve service delivery within the programme, alongside $82 million over four years for the Migrant Worker Support Programme, which helps foreign workers understand their rights while living and working in Canada.

Canada: Rules taking effect March 1, 2027

The second phase of reforms depends on individual provinces and territories opting in. Under this framework, access to the Low-Wage Stream will vary based on community size and local unemployment rates:

1. In CMAs where unemployment is 6% or higher, applications will not be processed except for identified priority sectors, as is currently the case.

2. In large CMAs with populations above 250,000 and unemployment below 6%, employers will have targeted access for occupations listed under the Canadian Occupational Projection System (COPS), plus any additional roles identified by provinces and territories.

3. In rural areas of large CMAs and in smaller CMAs with populations between 100,000 and 250,000, the same targeted access framework will apply.

4. In rural communities, employers will continue to have full access to all occupations under the Low-Wage Stream.

Provinces and territories that opt in may also raise the cap on temporary foreign workers in eligible workplaces from 10% to 15% of the total workforce through the Low-Wage Stream, while priority sectors will remain under the existing 20% limit.

"Canada's workforce is the foundation of a strong economy. While Canadians must always be first in line for available jobs, employers in key sectors continue to face labour shortages that can limit growth and affect communities across the country," Hajdu said.

Minister Hajdu said she plans to meet with provincial and territorial counterparts in the coming weeks to align the programme with regional labour market needs.

Legit.ng reported that Canada introduced a new study policy for work permit holders.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada changed its employment offer rules.

Canada has new immigration laws

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had announced new immigration laws effective from November.

The Canadian authorities explained that some of the changes have been effective since October and moved to November, while others were newly introduced rules for candidates, travellers and employers to fully understand.

The federal government is required under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to table a new three-year Immigration Levels Plan by November 1 each year, though parliamentary sitting days allow some flexibility.

Source: Legit.ng